Raqibul Hasan

Raqibul Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born8th Oct, 1987
Age36 years, 10 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches955536215128
Innings1854531212211
Not Out17053113
Runs33613085137567857021
High Score65891843190313
Average19.7627.8210.2014.4237.4835.45
Strike Rate40.2361.3282.2597.15
100S0000711
50S18004437
6S181700
4S3710233400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 955536215128
Innings 400000
overs 70007.2101.5
Runs 1700045380
wickets 100017
bestinning 1/01/11/0
bestmatch 1/01/12/26
Average 17.0045.0054.28
econ 2.426.133.73
Strike Rate 42.044.087.2
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Raqibul Hasan"
thumb

If selectors are under pressure, they shouldn't be in that place: Raqibul

The Tigers lost the T20 seriesfor the first time against Zimbabwe. They have come under criticism afterlosing the series to a comparatively weaker opponent. Along with that, thesel

thumb

Anamul Haque Bijoy sets new milestone in DPL

Prime Bank Cricket Club opener AnamulHaque Bijoy has made history in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) by scoring thehighest runs in a single season. He surpassed Saif Hassan to reach

thumb

Rubel headlines in Prime Bank's 5-wicket win

Prime Bank Limited have toppled down Abahani Limited in the points table with a big 5-wicket win against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-

thumb

Raqibul hammers ton, Walton Mid zone fighting to avoid follow-on

Undeterred by a fighting hundred scored by middle order batsman Raqibul Hasan, Walton Mid zone ended the third day of the match against BCB North zone trailing by 35 runs with 3 wi

thumb

'Mushfiqur is the best Bangladeshi batsman of this era,' says Bulbul

Former Bangladesh batsman Aminul Islam Bulbul who scored the maiden century for Bangladesh in Test cricket, recently in an interview has revealed who are the best batsman of Bangla

thumb

Raqibul Hasan shatters Tamim Iqbal's record

[caption id="attachment_74078" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Raqibul Hasan shatters Tamim Iqbal's record.[/caption]Raqibul Hasan has been in great from in the ongoing Dhaka Prem

thumb

BCB &#039;seriously considering&#039; Nafees-Raqibul-Shuvo for final squad

When the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 30-member preliminary squad for the forthcoming England series, quite a few eyebrows were raised because of the inclusion of t

thumb

It&#039;s a normal process, Mashrafe says on the experienced trio&#039;s recall

Ahead of the home bilateral series against England in October, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday annouced a 30-member preliminary squad. The members of this squad will

thumb

Raqibul looks to capitalise on chance of career revival

From 2008 to 2011 -- in these three years, Raqibul Hasan was a regular member of the Bangladesh national cricket team. Apart from 55 ODIs and 9 Tests, Raqibul also played 5 T20I ma

thumb

Nafees, Raqibul, Shuvo get surprise call-up, but no Shamsur

Ahead of Bangladesh's next international series in October when they will play host to England for a full bilateral series comprising two Tests and three One Day Internationals, Ba

