Mohammad Enamul Haque Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|3rd May, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 7 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|23
|76
|1
|Innings
|14
|54
|1
|Not Out
|6
|17
|0
|Runs
|188
|874
|27
|High Score
|42
|82
|27
|Average
|23.50
|23.62
|27.00
|Strike Rate
|122.07
|96.14
|64.28
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|2
|0
|6S
|13
|44
|2
|4S
|9
|45
|2
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|23
|76
|1
|Innings
|16
|75
|1
|overs
|43.4
|559.5
|13
|Runs
|309
|2240
|31
|wickets
|11
|62
|0
|bestinning
|3/13
|4/41
|bestmatch
|3/13
|4/41
|Average
|28.09
|36.12
|econ
|7.07
|4.00
|2.38
|Strike Rate
|23.8
|54.1
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
