Mohammad Enamul Haque Career, Biography & More

Mohammad Enamul
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born3rd May, 1986
Age38 years, 7 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches23761
Innings14541
Not Out6170
Runs18887427
High Score428227
Average23.5023.6227.00
Strike Rate122.0796.1464.28
100S000
50S020
6S13442
4S9452
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 23761
Innings 16751
overs 43.4559.513
Runs 309224031
wickets 11620
bestinning 3/134/41
bestmatch 3/134/41
Average 28.0936.12
econ 7.074.002.38
Strike Rate 23.854.1
4W 010
5W 000
10w 000
