Steve Waugh Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Steve Waugh
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born2nd Jun, 1965
Age59 years, 2 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches168325436356
Innings260288393551
Not Out46588188
Runs1092775691176424052
High Score200120140216
Average51.0632.9037.7051.94
Strike Rate48.6475.91
100S3231379
50S50456797
6S206800
4S117553000
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 168325436356
Innings 15020700
overs 1300.51480.31874.12904.4
Runs 3445676186078155
wickets 92195257249
bestinning 5/284/334/326/51
bestmatch 8/1694/334/32
Average 37.4434.6733.4932.75
econ 2.644.564.592.80
Strike Rate 84.8045.5043.7069.9
4W 4340
5W 3005
10w 0000
News related "Steve Waugh"
thumb

Steve Waugh criticizes ICC after South Africa name second-string Test squad

Steve Waugh, the former captainof Australia, was furious after seeing such a team of Proteas in the Test. Hecriticized the top cricket boards including the ICC.Everyone was surpris

thumb

Warner becomes Australia's second highest run-getter in Tests

Warner made this new feat in theBoxing Day Test against Pakistan. He played an innings of 38 runs in the firstinnings of the Melbourne Test.Ricky Ponting is regarded as alegendary

thumb

Honoured to be Sydney Cricket Ground's Life-member, says Steve Waugh

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)inducted 12 new life members and the list includes three of Australia’sgreatest cricket captains, Belinda Clark, Mark Taylor, and Steve Waugh. Theywe

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Nathan Lyon plays 100 consecutive matches, creates history in Test cricket

Nathan Lyon has quietly becomeone of Australia's best cricketers. But Lyon didn't get the stardom that PatCummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and even newcomers Cameron Green a

thumb

That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B?: Steve Waugh

Perhaps the most talked-abouttopic in Test cricket in the last 1 year has been England's new style of game, ‘Bazball’cricket. Ever since Test team head coach Brandon McCullum and c

thumb

Steve Smith surpasses Don Bradman with 30th Test century

In the ongoing third Test againstSouth Africa in Sydney, Steve Smith scored his 30th Test century on Thursday,surpassing Don Bradman's record of 29.He did this in his 162nd Testinn

thumb

Joe Root joins elite club of Jacques Kallis and Steve Waugh

England have already won thethree-match Test series against Pakistan with one match in hand. They beatPakistan by 26 runs in Multan on Monday. England cricketer Joe Root achievedan

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Tom Brooks can be 'another Shane Warne': Steve Waugh

Eying off the classic defensivestance of the batter, the young leg spinner delivered his first ball. He knewimmediately it had perfect flight, the ball fizzed through the air, biti

thumb

The Steve Waugh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Steve Waugh, former Australian cricketer and captain, was born on 2 July 1965 in Canterbury, Sydney. He was a middle-order hitter, batting with his right hand and regularly playing

thumb

'Archer trump card for England in Ashes'

Australian legend Steve Waugh says Jofra Archer will hold the key to guide England to an away Ashes win in 2021-22.Archer has been a lethal bowler for England since he burst into t

Latest News

