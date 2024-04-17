Azhar Mahmood Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th Feb, 1975
|Age
|49 years, 5 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|143
|230
|319
|176
|Innings
|34
|110
|207
|256
|274
|Not Out
|4
|26
|47
|49
|32
|Runs
|900
|1521
|4091
|4555
|7703
|High Score
|136
|67
|106
|101
|204
|Average
|30.00
|18.10
|25.56
|22.00
|31.83
|Strike Rate
|50.79
|76.50
|135.32
|100S
|3
|0
|2
|2
|9
|50S
|1
|3
|18
|19
|42
|6S
|5
|24
|138
|0
|0
|4S
|113
|119
|383
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|143
|230
|319
|176
|Innings
|35
|139
|229
|0
|0
|overs
|502.3
|1040.2
|804.1
|2325.2
|4966.2
|Runs
|1402
|4813
|6143
|10919
|15337
|wickets
|39
|123
|258
|348
|611
|bestinning
|4/50
|6/18
|5/24
|6/18
|8/61
|bestmatch
|5/95
|6/18
|5/24
|6/18
|Average
|35.94
|39.13
|23.81
|31.37
|25.10
|econ
|2.79
|4.62
|7.63
|4.69
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|77.3
|50.7
|18.7
|40.0
|48.7
|4W
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|5W
|0
|3
|1
|5
|27
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Babar may not play all matches in New Zealand series
The head coach of Pakistan, AzharMahmood, has stated that there is no certainty that skipper Babar Azam wouldplay in all five of the forthcoming T20 International series against Ne
Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as Pakistan's head coach
Another major change in the coaching staff of the Pakistan cricket team. Former country all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for
Azhar Mahmood joins England squad as batting coach
Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has joined the England squad for the series against his country Pakistan. Azhar will work with Karan-Jordan as an assistant to England bow
Azhar Mahmood reveals Pakistan's three future star
Due to an unrest situation in cricket, there seems an atmosphere of gossiping in cricket. Former players, umpires, coaches everyone is expressing their opinion in respective fields
