  • Azhar Mahmood Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Azhar Mahmood Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Azhar Mahmood
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born28th Feb, 1975
Age49 years, 5 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches21143230319176
Innings34110207256274
Not Out426474932
Runs9001521409145557703
High Score13667106101204
Average30.0018.1025.5622.0031.83
Strike Rate50.7976.50135.32
100S30229
50S13181942
6S52413800
4S11311938300
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 21143230319176
Innings 3513922900
overs 502.31040.2804.12325.24966.2
Runs 1402481361431091915337
wickets 39123258348611
bestinning 4/506/185/246/188/61
bestmatch 5/956/185/246/18
Average 35.9439.1323.8131.3725.10
econ 2.794.627.634.693.08
Strike Rate 77.350.718.740.048.7
4W 223130
5W 031527
10w 00003
News related "Azhar Mahmood"
thumb

Babar may not play all matches in New Zealand series

The head coach of Pakistan, AzharMahmood, has stated that there is no certainty that skipper Babar Azam wouldplay in all five of the forthcoming T20 International series against Ne

thumb

Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as Pakistan's head coach

Another major change in the coaching staff of the Pakistan cricket team. Former country all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Azhar Mahmood joins England squad as batting coach

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has joined the England squad for the series against his country Pakistan. Azhar will work with Karan-Jordan as an assistant to England bow

thumb

'Misbah could've hit a straight six'

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah Ul Haque is famously known for his brilliant knock in the final of the maiden World Cup T20 back in 2017. His 'one-man army knock' took Pakistan very

thumb

Saqlain used to hide his wife in cupboard

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was instrumental in making Pakistan runners-up in the 1999 World Cup. He took the third highest 17 wickets of the event. Pakistan did no

thumb

Sania threatens to kill Babar in a hilarious ‘bhabhi-devar’ conversation

‘Who is your favorite bhabi (sister-in-law) in the team?’ - Shoaib Malik, the experienced all-rounder of the Pakistan cricket team, asked the current ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam

thumb

Azhar Mahmood reveals Pakistan's three future star

Due to an unrest situation in cricket, there seems an atmosphere of gossiping in cricket. Former players, umpires, coaches everyone is expressing their opinion in respective fields

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

