David Wiese
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|18th May, 1985
|Age
|39 years, 2 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|39
|348
|162
|124
|Innings
|15
|30
|266
|139
|194
|Not Out
|2
|10
|90
|28
|20
|Runs
|330
|453
|4040
|3939
|5814
|High Score
|67
|66
|79
|171
|208
|Average
|25.38
|22.65
|22.95
|35.48
|33.41
|Strike Rate
|89.43
|125.83
|144.69
|114.07
|70.98
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|50S
|1
|2
|11
|22
|32
|6S
|10
|18
|216
|156
|101
|4S
|21
|28
|278
|349
|811
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|39
|348
|162
|124
|Innings
|15
|39
|307
|149
|219
|overs
|122.5
|132.5
|878.4
|1028.5
|3011.5
|Runs
|686
|986
|7337
|5568
|9643
|wickets
|15
|41
|271
|146
|344
|bestinning
|3/50
|5/23
|5/19
|5/25
|6/58
|bestmatch
|3/50
|5/23
|5/19
|5/25
|10/111
|Average
|45.73
|24.04
|27.07
|38.13
|28.03
|econ
|5.58
|7.42
|8.35
|5.41
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|49.1
|19.4
|19.4
|42.2
|52.5
|4W
|0
|0
|3
|3
|17
|5W
|0
|1
|6
|1
|10
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "David Wiese"
Cricket Namibia announces first-ever central contracts for Women’s team
For the first time, CricketNamibia has brought women cricketers under the central contract. The contractwith women cricketers was completed in February this year. The announcementc
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
Namibia confirms its place in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Namibia defeated Tanzania to confirm their ticket to the 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in the USA and West Indies. England are the defending champions of the tournament after win
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Lahore Qalandars signs landmark deal with Zimbabwe cricket
Lahore Qalandars will set up a high-performance center in Harare to train up-and-coming Zimbabwe cricketers. According to a press release from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franc
Haris Rauf to lead as Lahore Qalandars announce squad in exhibition match against PCB XI
Right arm pacesetter Haris Rauf will captain Lahore Qalandars when they take on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI in a exhibition match on May 28 in Narowal.Celebrating Youm-e-Ta
Shaheen Afridi's, wife Ansha poses with PSL 2023 trophy
Lahore Qalandar's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in the spotlight since yesterday (Saturday) as he sailed his side to victory in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super Leagu
Shaheen Afridi appointed as skipper of PSL 2023 team of the tournament
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed team captain of HBL PSL 8 by an independent panel chaired by Haroon Rashid (HBL PSL 8 Technical Committee Chairman) and which al
Shaheen Afridi played qualifier with fever, says Shahid Afridi
Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi played against Multan Sultans in the qualifiers of this season's Pakistan Super League (PSL) while suffering from a fever, Shahid Afrid
Shaheen Afridi can become an all-rounder like Hardik Pandya, says Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir believes ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can be a real all-rounder for Pakistan at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, due to be held in India later this year.Former Paki
Billings impressed with Shaheen's leadership skills in PSL 8
Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings praised skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his leadership during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).England cricke