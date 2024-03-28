
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







David Wiese

David Wiese
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born18th May, 1985
Age39 years, 2 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1539348162124
Innings1530266139194
Not Out210902820
Runs330453404039395814
High Score676679171208
Average25.3822.6522.9535.4833.41
Strike Rate89.43125.83144.69114.0770.98
100S000211
50S12112232
6S1018216156101
4S2128278349811
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1539348162124
Innings 1539307149219
overs 122.5132.5878.41028.53011.5
Runs 686986733755689643
wickets 1541271146344
bestinning 3/505/235/195/256/58
bestmatch 3/505/235/195/2510/111
Average 45.7324.0427.0738.1328.03
econ 5.587.428.355.413.20
Strike Rate 49.119.419.442.252.5
4W 003317
5W 016110
10w 00001
News related "David Wiese"
thumb

Cricket Namibia announces first-ever central contracts for Women’s team

For the first time, CricketNamibia has brought women cricketers under the central contract. The contractwith women cricketers was completed in February this year. The announcementc

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

thumb

New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League

New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition

thumb

Namibia confirms its place in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Namibia defeated Tanzania to confirm their ticket to the 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in the USA and West Indies. England are the defending champions of the tournament after win

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Lahore Qalandars signs landmark deal with Zimbabwe cricket

Lahore Qalandars will set up a high-performance center in Harare to train up-and-coming Zimbabwe cricketers. According to a press release from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franc

thumb

Haris Rauf to lead as Lahore Qalandars announce squad in exhibition match against PCB XI

Right arm pacesetter Haris Rauf will captain Lahore Qalandars when they take on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI in a exhibition match on May 28 in Narowal.Celebrating Youm-e-Ta

thumb

Shaheen Afridi's, wife Ansha poses with PSL 2023 trophy

Lahore Qalandar's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in the spotlight since yesterday (Saturday) as he sailed his side to victory in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super Leagu

thumb

Shaheen Afridi appointed as skipper of PSL 2023 team of the tournament

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed team captain of HBL PSL 8 by an independent panel chaired by Haroon Rashid (HBL PSL 8 Technical Committee Chairman) and which al

thumb

Shaheen Afridi played qualifier with fever, says Shahid Afridi

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi played against Multan Sultans in the qualifiers of this season's Pakistan Super League (PSL) while suffering from a fever, Shahid Afrid

thumb

Shaheen Afridi can become an all-rounder like Hardik Pandya, says Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir believes ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can be a real all-rounder for Pakistan at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, due to be held in India later this year.Former Paki

thumb

Billings impressed with Shaheen's leadership skills in PSL 8

Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings praised skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his leadership during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).England cricke

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.