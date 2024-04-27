
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ryan ten Doeschate

Ryan ten Doeschate
NationalityNetherlands
RoleAll Rounder
Born30th Jun, 1980
Age44 years, 1 month11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3324382235203
Innings3223339197294
Not Out910805539
Runs15415337597616611298
High Score11959121180259
Average67.0041.0029.3343.4244.30
Strike Rate87.70132.91133.56
100S5021129
50S93343153
6S291931000
4S1302746300
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3324382235203
Innings 331013900
overs 263.235357.5970.51840.2
Runs 1327245292255517242
wickets 5513114189214
bestinning 4/313/234/245/506/20
bestmatch 4/313/234/245/50
Average 24.1218.8425.6329.3733.84
econ 5.037.008.165.713.93
Strike Rate 28.716.118.830.851.5
4W 30177
5W 00017
10w 00000
News related "Ryan ten Doeschate"
thumb

My way to deal with this would be to find a way to land a punch back at the batters: Doeschate

History was created at the Eden Gardens on Friday (April 26) as Punjab Kings achieved the highest successful T20 chase ever, chasing down Kolkata Knight Riders' total of 261 with e

thumb

Ryan ten Doeschate named as KKR's fielding coach for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders haveappointed Ryan ten Doeschate as their fielding coach for the upcoming IPLseason. Doeschate was also associated with the team as a cricketer for a longtime

thumb

Tom Cooper to make Netherlands comeback in ODIs after nine years

Veteran batsman Tom Cooper hasbeen named in the Netherlands side to face England in three World Cup SuperLeague ODIs in Amstelveen next week, his first ODI appearance in nine years

thumb

Doeschate announces his retirement

Dutch Cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate announces his retirement from International Cricket. The Fourty One year old all-rounder will never be seen in Netherlands jersey anymore.Doescha

thumb

Can Netherlands make this WC one to remember?

Netherlandswill be fighting for a spot in the Super 12 in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup2021. They have some remarkable achievements in the past, like chasing down 193within 14 ove

thumb

ten Doeschate names two best all-rounders in modern cricket

There is a lot of talk about thebest all-rounder in the world of cricket right now. According to Netherlandall-rounder Ryan Ten Doeschate, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Ravindr

thumb

ten Doeschate back in Netherlands for T20 WC

Netherlands have announced an experienced squad for the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE.Star all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate is back in the Netherlands mix. He returned to Dutch

thumb

Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier

Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After

thumb

Ryan ten Doeschate 'apologies' after surpassing Virat and Babar in rare feat

Netherlands cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate showed his sarcastic best as he found himself topping the list of highest ODI average, a feat that would be fittingly well beside the likes

thumb

‘Mentor’ Ryan ten Doeschate admits International Career is 'Over'

Netherlands' ace all-rounder, Ryan ten Doeschate reckons that international career is finished. The star cricketer has been a phenomenal part of Netherlands cricket history. He has

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.