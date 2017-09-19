Chris Morris
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|30th Apr, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 3 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|42
|23
|234
|105
|60
|Innings
|7
|27
|13
|153
|70
|88
|Not Out
|0
|4
|4
|60
|19
|10
|Runs
|173
|467
|133
|1868
|1359
|2571
|High Score
|69
|62
|55
|82
|90
|154
|Average
|24.71
|20.30
|14.77
|20.08
|26.64
|32.96
|Strike Rate
|47.79
|100.43
|130.39
|150.04
|118.68
|68.98
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50S
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|11
|6S
|0
|15
|5
|95
|55
|43
|4S
|25
|36
|12
|128
|117
|321
News related "Chris Morris"
Chris Morris ruled out from the Test series
When Bangladesh has already started their practice in South Africa, Proteas' injury list is getting bigger &amp; bigger. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বাংলাদেশের বিপক্ষে ছিটকে গেলেন মরিস]Dale