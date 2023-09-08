
  Karun Nair Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Karun Nair Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Karun Nair
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born6th Dec, 1991
Age32 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches621509088
Innings7213582138
Not Out10161315
Runs37446298921196150
High Score30339111120328
Average62.3323.0025.1130.7150.00
Strike Rate73.9152.27131.1580.3852.72
100S102216
50S00161228
6S40993228
4S416293219767
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 621509088
Innings 20103762
overs 2013146236.3
Runs 11081750752
wickets 0041513
bestinning 1/22/162/11
bestmatch 1/22/162/35
Average 20.2550.0057.84
econ 5.506.235.133.17
Strike Rate 19.558.4109.1
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Karun Nair"
thumb

Karun Nair joins Northamptonshire for three County Championship games

Indian batsman Karun Nair is joining Northamptonshire until the end of the season, the club announced on Friday. Nair, 31, will play the remaining three county championship games f

thumb

Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at LSG in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants' full-time captain KL Rahul recently sustained an injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow Stadium. Later on, he didn't play the ne

thumb

Dear cricket, give me one more chance: Karun Nair shares emotional tweet

Karun Nair became the second Indianto score a triple century in Test cricket in 2016, that too in his debutagainst England. Due to Ajinkya Rahane's injury in 2016, he got a chance

Latest News

