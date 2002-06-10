Golam Kibria Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|10th Jun, 2002
|Age
|22 years, 6 months, 4 days
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|66
|High Score
|56
|Average
|33.00
|Strike Rate
|70.21
|100S
|0
|50S
|1
|6S
|1
|4S
|11
|Overview
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|16
|Runs
|71
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.43
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10w
|0
News related "Golam Kibria"
27 cricketers submit corona test samples
The influence of the coronavirus pandemic has not decreased as expected. However, in the meantime, the stagnation of the cricket field has begun to break. The under-19 team brought