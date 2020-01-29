Mohammad Ashraful
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|7th Jul, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 1 month4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|61
|177
|23
|87
|280
|183
|Innings
|119
|169
|23
|82
|268
|331
|Not Out
|5
|13
|0
|6
|25
|10
|Runs
|2737
|3468
|450
|1694
|6185
|9192
|High Score
|190
|109
|65
|103
|141
|263
|Average
|24.00
|22.23
|19.56
|22.28
|25.45
|28.63
|Strike Rate
|46.07
|70.10
|126.40
|114.69
|100S
|6
|3
|0
|1
|11
|21
|50S
|8
|20
|2
|5
|31
|42
|6S
|22
|29
|11
|36
|0
|0
|4S
|335
|354
|48
|182
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|61
|177
|23
|87
|280
|183
|Innings
|67
|40
|8
|26
|0
|0
|overs
|288.5
|116.1
|23
|61.5
|444.5
|2146.4
|Runs
|1271
|661
|210
|488
|2269
|7487
|wickets
|21
|18
|8
|25
|74
|214
|bestinning
|2/42
|3/26
|3/42
|3/13
|5/23
|7/99
|bestmatch
|3/75
|3/26
|3/42
|3/13
|5/23
|Average
|60.52
|36.72
|26.25
|19.52
|30.66
|34.98
|econ
|4.40
|5.69
|9.13
|7.89
|5.10
|3.48
|Strike Rate
|82.5
|38.7
|17.2
|14.8
|36.0
|60.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
