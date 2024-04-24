Harbhajan Singh Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|3rd Jul, 1980
|Age
|44 years, 1 month8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|103
|236
|28
|268
|334
|198
|Innings
|145
|128
|13
|155
|194
|268
|Not Out
|23
|35
|5
|52
|54
|46
|Runs
|2224
|1237
|108
|1512
|2134
|4255
|High Score
|115
|49
|21
|78
|79
|115
|Average
|18.22
|13.30
|13.50
|14.67
|15.24
|19.16
|Strike Rate
|64.80
|81.06
|124.13
|128.35
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|9
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|6S
|42
|35
|4
|73
|0
|0
|4S
|277
|92
|11
|141
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|103
|236
|28
|268
|334
|198
|Innings
|190
|227
|27
|256
|0
|0
|overs
|4763.2
|2079.5
|102
|911.5
|2922.1
|8009.1
|Runs
|13537
|8973
|633
|6194
|12698
|22652
|wickets
|417
|269
|25
|235
|393
|780
|bestinning
|8/84
|5/31
|4/12
|5/18
|5/31
|8/84
|bestmatch
|15/217
|5/31
|4/12
|5/18
|5/31
|Average
|32.46
|33.35
|25.32
|26.35
|32.31
|29.04
|econ
|2.84
|4.31
|6.20
|6.79
|4.34
|2.82
|Strike Rate
|68.5
|46.3
|24.4
|23.2
|44.6
|61.6
|4W
|16
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|5W
|25
|3
|0
|1
|4
|41
|10w
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
News related "Harbhajan Singh"
Harbhajan thinks Samson should lead India in upcoming T20 World Cup
Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh believes Sanju Samson should be selected to represent India in the T20World Cup 2024, which would be held in the West Indies and the United Stat
We should celebrate Buttler just like we celebrate our players like Kohli, Dhoni: Harbhajan
Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh praised Jos Buttler for striking a match-winning century in the RajasthanRoyals' (RR) IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesd
Harbhajan claims Suryakumar to be the better version of Ab de Villiers
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed Suryakumar is the better version of AB De Villiers after his onslaught of 52 off just 19 deliveries.Suryakumar YadavOn Thursday (11th
Harbhajan Singh reacts to Sanju Samson's comeback for South Africa ODIs
Sanju Samson has been in and out of the Indian cricket team's set-up in the last few years. Despitethe limited opportunities, he has often delivered the goods and lived up to his r
Harbhajan Singh reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from India's squad for South Africa T20Is
India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his skilful variations and ability to pick up wickets, especially in limited-overs cricket. Moreover, theexperienced leggie is kno
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Harbhajan Singh reacts after Mohammed Shami becomes India's leading wicket-taker in World Cups
Harbhajan Singh reserved the highest respect for Mohammed Shami for his incredible form in ODI World Cups. Shami who played only three games out of seven in the ongoing edition of
Suryakumar Yadav becomes very important in Hardik Pandya's absence: Harbhajan Singh
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his opinions on Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI in Hardik Pandya's absence for a few games in the ongoing ICC Men's OD
Harbhajan Singh backs 3 spinners for India's next clash against England
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is of the notion that the Indian cricket team will field three spinners in their upcoming clash against the Englandnational cricket team o
He is a delight to watch: Harbhajan Singh showers praise on Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra hasreceived high accolades from former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who haspraised the New Zealander's batting performance thus far in the World
Harbhajan Singh suggests two changes in Indian team for match against New Zealand
The Indian cricket team is grappling with a major conundrum as it faces the unenviable task of replacing the indispensable Hardik Pandya in its playing XI. A dynamic all-rounder, H
Suryakumar Yadav reminds me of AB de Villiers: Harbhajan Singh
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons that Suryakumar Yadav will make a telling impact for Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. Suryakumar Yadav will be p