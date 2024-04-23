
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Gautam Gambhir Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Gautam Gambhir Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Gautam Gambhir
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born14th Oct, 1981
Age42 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches5814737251299198
Innings10414336245292331
Not Out5112241924
Runs4154523893264021007715153
High Score2061507593151233
Average41.9539.6827.4128.9636.9149.35
Strike Rate51.4985.25119.02120.58
100S911002143
50S22347536068
6S1017109000
4S51856110974700
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 5814737251299198
Innings 110000
overs 21006.166.1
Runs 4130036281
wickets 000017
bestinning 1/73/12
bestmatch 1/7
Average 36.0040.14
econ 2.0013.005.834.24
Strike Rate 37.056.7
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Gautam Gambhir"
thumb

Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir

Former India cricketer GautamGambhir believes Sunil Narine is the best bowler in the IPL, and he predictedthat the West Indian would become a T20 cricket icon when he made his ODI

thumb

"He gave me the confidence"- Sunil Narine credits Gambhir for his resurgence as batter

Sunil Narine scored his maiden hundred of his T20 career against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday(16th April) and became the third KKR player to reach the three digit mark. Sunil Narine

thumb

Gautam Gambhir not worried about Starc's lacklustre outing in this season of IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor and former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir backed the under-fire pace ace Mitchell Starc and stated that the Aussie pacer's recent struggles don't define

thumb

Gambhir heaps praise on MS Dhoni's captaincy prowess

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of thr greatest captains of all time as he won every trophies for India. Former Indian top order batter Gautam Gambhir said, Dhoni is the most successfu

thumb

Kohli and Gambhir should get an Oscar award: Gavaskar

Former India cricketer SunilGavaskar joked that Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli and Kolkata's teamcoach Gautam Gambhir should each get an Oscar because they seemed to have made

thumb

Kohli and Gambhir share a light moment

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders faced off in yesterday's (Friday) IPL match. Despite playing well in this match, Kohli could not win the team. However, a rare

thumb

"One team which I wanted to beat everytime, even in my dreams - was RCB" - Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir reminisced about KKR's rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bangaluru. As the two arch-rivals set to clash in the 2024 Indian Premier Leag

thumb

"The first strength you see is the Indian batting contingent" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's strengths for IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23, Saturday as they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress, Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be qu

thumb

Gautam Gambhir urges cricket experts to stop focusing on Kohli or Rohit

The hero fandom culture is something that has been in India for quite a long time now and it is disheartening to see the fans rooting for some superstars like Virat Kohli or Rohit

thumb

Gambhir has being quite pivotal in the retention of Russell and Narine: Moody

It has been suggested by Tom Moody,a former Australian cricket player and expert, that Gautam Gambhir was asignificant factor in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) keeping Andre Russe

thumb

Aakash Chopra reacts after Gambhir shifts his base from LSG to KKR

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has shifted his base from Lucknow Super Giants to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The two-time IPL-winning

thumb

Robin Uthappa excited for former IPL side, Gautam Gambhir's as KKR mentor

Robin Uthappa expressed his happiness over KKR's decision to bring Gautam Gambhir back as their mentor ahead of the 2024 IPL season. Uthappa worked under Gambhir in 2014 when KKR w

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.