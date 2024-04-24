
Albert van der Merwe

Albert van der Merwe
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jun, 1979
Age45 years, 2 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIList A1st Class
Matches9147
Innings697
Not Out233
Runs153142
High Score8820
Average3.755.1610.50
Strike Rate60.0055.3536.84
100S000
50S000
6S120
4S013
OverviewODIList A1st Class
Matches 9147
Innings 91411
overs 72100.5139.3
Runs 323474430
wickets 111228
bestinning 5/495/496/27
bestmatch 5/495/4911/68
Average 29.3639.5015.35
econ 4.484.703.08
Strike Rate 39.2050.4029.8
4W 000
5W 113
10w 001
News related "Albert van der Merwe"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Bilateral series between Ireland and Australia postponed

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that they are unable to host Australia this summer due to financial constraints, resulting in the postponement of what would have been the teams' inau

thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ireland announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

Ireland have announced two men's squads for an upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December, marking opener Paul Stirling's first series as permanent white-ball captain. Paul S

thumb

Paul Stirling appointed permanent white-ball captain for Ireland

After serving in the role on aninterim basis since Andy Balbirnie stood down as captain of Ireland's men'swhite-ball team in the summer, Paul Stirling has been given the official n

thumb

"It was an honour to lead the team" - Jasprit Bumrah on captaincy

Jasprit Bumrah was sidelined from cricketing action for close to a year due to an injury. The right-arm fast bowler who last played for India in September 2022 during a T20I agains

thumb

Ireland's Shauna Kavanagh announces retirement from international cricket

Shauna Kavanagh, Ireland's middle-order batsman, has announced her retirement from international cricket. The 31-year-old cricketer, who has performed well in Ireland's cricketing

thumb

India vs Ireland, T20I series 2023 schedule, Squads, venues, All you need to know

Team India will face Ireland in a three-game T20I series starting this week. The India squad of youngsters is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback from injury.Team India

thumb

Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India

Ireland have announced a 15-man men's squad who will play India in a three-game T20I series at home from August 18.The Ireland cricket team have announced a 15-man squad for the up

thumb

Ireland wicketkeeper Mary Waldron retires from international cricket

Mary Waldron, the wicket-keeperbatter of the Ireland women's cricket team, has retired from internationalcricket. That is the end of her 13-year run as an international cricket pla

