Pritom Kumar Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|11
|16
|Innings
|9
|11
|23
|Not Out
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|69
|228
|835
|High Score
|21
|72
|117
|Average
|9.85
|22.80
|37.95
|Strike Rate
|138.00
|77.28
|66.42
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|0
|1
|4
|6S
|5
|5
|16
|4S
|4
|18
|92
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|11
|16
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Pritom Kumar"
Rajshahi’s Tanzid Hasan Tamim smashes century on day one of NCL
On the first day of the NationalCricket League (NCL), Rajshahi Division's opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim stole theshow with a blistering century. His 141-run knock off 133 balls set a s
North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal
Mushfiqur hits century in NCL, Rajshahi eyeing for huge lead
Experienced Bangladesh cricketerMushfiqur Rahim is playing for Rajshahi in the second-round match of ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) in Chattogram. After recovering from the i
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati