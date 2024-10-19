
Pritom Kumar Career, Biography & More

Pritom Kumar
NationalityBangladesh
Role
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches121116
Innings91123
Not Out211
Runs69228835
High Score2172117
Average9.8522.8037.95
Strike Rate138.0077.2866.42
100S002
50S014
6S5516
4S41892
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 121116
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Pritom Kumar"
thumb

Rajshahi’s Tanzid Hasan Tamim smashes century on day one of NCL

On the first day of the NationalCricket League (NCL), Rajshahi Division's opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim stole theshow with a blistering century. His 141-run knock off 133 balls set a s

thumb

North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title

Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal

thumb

Mushfiqur hits century in NCL, Rajshahi eyeing for huge lead

Experienced Bangladesh cricketerMushfiqur Rahim is playing for Rajshahi in the second-round match of ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) in Chattogram. After recovering from the i

thumb

NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches

Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati

Latest News

app-banner

