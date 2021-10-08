
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shane Getkate

Shane Getkate
NationalityIreland
RoleAll Rounder
Born2nd Oct, 1991
Age32 years, 10 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches430785811
Innings226685018
Not Out13962
Runs232759891144381
High Score16305512070
Average23.0011.9516.7626.0023.81
Strike Rate100.00111.78123.1683.7452.55
100S00010
50S00262
6S11538395
4S210819853
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 430785811
Innings 421554013
overs 3255150.2232121
Runs 14546312991289460
wickets 716594613
bestinning 2/303/205/85/444/62
bestmatch 2/303/205/85/444/62
Average 20.7128.9322.0128.0235.38
econ 4.538.418.645.553.80
Strike Rate 27.420.615.230.255.8
4W 00121
5W 00110
10w 00000
News related "Shane Getkate"
thumb

Getkate, McCarthy left out of Ireland's final squad for T20 World Cup

Ireland have named the 15-memberfinal squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 7). ShaneGetkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy have been excluded from the

thumb

Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad

Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti

thumb

Gatkate called up as Ireland name squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Ireland have named a 14-member squad for their upcoming tour of India, where they will play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Earlier Afghanistan had also announced th

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.