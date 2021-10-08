Shane Getkate
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|2nd Oct, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 10 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|30
|78
|58
|11
|Innings
|2
|26
|68
|50
|18
|Not Out
|1
|3
|9
|6
|2
|Runs
|23
|275
|989
|1144
|381
|High Score
|16
|30
|55
|120
|70
|Average
|23.00
|11.95
|16.76
|26.00
|23.81
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|111.78
|123.16
|83.74
|52.55
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|6S
|1
|15
|38
|39
|5
|4S
|2
|10
|81
|98
|53
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|30
|78
|58
|11
|Innings
|4
|21
|55
|40
|13
|overs
|32
|55
|150.2
|232
|121
|Runs
|145
|463
|1299
|1289
|460
|wickets
|7
|16
|59
|46
|13
|bestinning
|2/30
|3/20
|5/8
|5/44
|4/62
|bestmatch
|2/30
|3/20
|5/8
|5/44
|4/62
|Average
|20.71
|28.93
|22.01
|28.02
|35.38
|econ
|4.53
|8.41
|8.64
|5.55
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|27.4
|20.6
|15.2
|30.2
|55.8
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shane Getkate"
Getkate, McCarthy left out of Ireland's final squad for T20 World Cup
Ireland have named the 15-memberfinal squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 7). ShaneGetkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy have been excluded from the
Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad
Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti
Gatkate called up as Ireland name squad for Afghanistan T20Is
Ireland have named a 14-member squad for their upcoming tour of India, where they will play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Earlier Afghanistan had also announced th