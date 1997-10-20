
Shakhir Hossain Career, Biography & More

Shakhir Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born20th Oct, 1997
Age27 years, 1 month24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches2179
Innings21617
Not Out122
Runs14215134
High Score125029
Average14.0015.358.93
Strike Rate175.0060.2222.18
100S000
50S010
6S121
4S01615
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 2179
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Shakhir Hossain"
thumb

Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling action cleared after detailed examination

In recent weeks, speculationsurrounding the bowling action of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gainedattention following concerns raised during his stint in the English Count

thumb

Miraz points out youngsters' missed opportunities after ODI series whitewash

West Indies stumbled early intheir chase, losing Brandon King and Alick Athanaze within the first fourovers. However, Keacy Carty (95 off 88) and debutant Amir Jangoo (104* off 83)

thumb

Rizwan’s 4-wicket haul leads Rangpur to victory over Dhaka

Rangpur Division secured acommanding 21-run victory over Dhaka Division in the NCL T20 round using theDuckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Batting first, Rangpur posted 140 runs, an

thumb

Live: West Indies ask Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes

West Indies have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the third and last ODI of the three-match ODI serieson Thursday (December 12) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. West

thumb

Farhad Reza shines but Dhaka Metro triumph over Rajshahi in a nail-biter

Farhad Reza’s all-roundbrilliance couldn’t save Rajshahi from a narrow 5-run defeat against DhakaMetro in their second match of the NCL T20. While Rajshahi opened theircampaign wit

thumb

Historic Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League begins December 21

For the first time in history,the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to organize the Women’s BangladeshCricket League (BCL) featuring three-day first-class matches. Scheduled to

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.The tournament, scheduled to take place in Malaysia, will kick off on Decemb

thumb

Khulna secure first victory with a thrilling 1-run win over Barishal

Khulna Division earned theirmaiden win in the National Cricket League (NCL) T20 tournament, edging pastBarishal Division by just one run in a nail-biting encounter on December 12.C

thumb

Shishir’s heartwarming post marks 12th wedding anniversary with Shakib Al Hasan

On December 12, 2012, Bangladeshcricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan tied the knot with Umme Ahmed Shishir. Twelveyears later, on December 12, 2024, the couple celebrated their 12th w

thumb

Phil Simmons reflects on coaching legacy ahead of 400th match milestone

Bangladesh faces West Indies inthe third and final ODI of the series, aiming to avoid a whitewash after losingthe first two matches. While the game might appear as a dead rubber, i

thumb

Tamim Iqbal’s heroics lead Chattogram to first win in NCL T20

Chattogram clinched their maidenvictory in the NCL T20 with a thrilling 12-run win over Sylhet in their secondmatch. The defending first-class champions, Sylhet, suffered their sec

thumb

Clive Lloyd pens formal letter praising Rangpur Riders’ GSL 2024 win

In a thrilling conclusion to thefirst-ever Global Super League (GSL), Bangladesh's franchise Rangpur Ridersemerged victorious, defeating Australia's Victoria Club by 56 runs in the

Latest News

app-banner

