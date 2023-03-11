
Alauddin Babu Career, Biography & More

Alauddin Babu
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born5th Dec, 1991
Age32 years, 8 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches598433
Innings397147
Not Out16184
Runs4018611068
High Score3846180
Average17.4316.2424.83
Strike Rate132.7893.4859.13
100S002
50S004
6S234121
4S2351107
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 598433
Innings 477858
overs 134.2528.3755.2
Runs 117629022552
wickets 419087
bestinning 4/215/356/56
bestmatch 4/215/356/84
Average 28.6832.2429.33
econ 8.755.493.37
Strike Rate 19.635.252.0
4W 225
5W 011
10w 000
