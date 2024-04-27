
Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born27th Oct, 1984
Age39 years, 9 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2912024181193122
Innings408714142143179
Not Out5217543329
Runs11051544172202024544559
High Score10283336583121
Average31.5723.3924.5722.9522.3030.39
Strike Rate53.2279.54119.44124.0779.85
100S100003
50S6502926
6S183777000
4S131142915000
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2912024181193122
Innings 541182317500
overs 980.4975.5776011560.53505.4
Runs 322651426184568789810880
wickets 10017328173272384
bestinning 7/595/273/165/135/277/35
bestmatch 12/1265/273/165/135/27
Average 32.2629.7222.0726.4029.0328.33
econ 3.285.268.027.605.063.10
Strike Rate 58.833.816.520.834.454.7
4W 250270
5W 7201219
10w 200003
News related "Irfan Pathan"
thumb

They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w

thumb

Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli's opening role may open room for Dube and Rinku in playing XI

Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan believes that that Rinku Singh might not get a chance in the playing XIif Virat Kohli doesn't open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup. D

thumb

Navjot Singh Sidhu offers advice to coach Rahul Dravid on winning T20 World Cup title

India's last victory in an ICCTrophy occurred in 2013. India hasn't won an ICC trophy in 11 years since MSDhoni and his side won the Champions Trophy in England. Instead, they've h

thumb

'Champion' Kuldeep Yadav is a sure bet to play in the T20 World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar applaudedKuldeep Yadav for his outstanding performance against Gujarat Titans. Theex-Indian cricketer expressed his belief that Kuldeep is currently performingat h

thumb

No Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Virendar Sehwag's T20 World Cup playing XI

Former cricketer Virender Sehwagselected his India XI for the Twenty20 World Cup, however star all-rounder HardikPandya was left out.There is less than a week tillIndia's T20 World

thumb

Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan

Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst

thumb

Rohit-Kohli likely to open for India in upcoming T20 World Cup

The next ICC T20 World Cup inJune might mark a reunion at the top of India's batting order. Virat Kohli andRohit Sharma, two of T20 cricket's most successful batters, might be give

thumb

Which country will host next Asia Cup tournaments? India and Pakistan not in contention

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC)is likely to make a fresh decision on the Asia Cup. The ACC intends to bid forAsia Cup media rights for four to eight years next month. A choice has

thumb

Possible hosts revealed for upcoming Asia Cup competitions

The ACC intends to commence the media rights bidding process for the Asia Cup within the next month, after consulting with Indian broadcasting firms.As per a Cricbuzz report, the A

thumb

I believe that Karthik should be taken to the World Cup: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu believes DineshKarthik should be selected to play for India one last time in the T20 World Cup2024. Karthik, who is right-handed, has been in incredible form while pl

thumb

Concerns over Hardik Pandya's selection on India's T20 World Cup team

In the midst of the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma allegedly met in Mumbai with Rahul Dravid,head coach of Team India, and Ajit Agarkar, chief of selector, to discus

thumb

Virat Kohli's impressive fitness regime earns applaud from chief selector Ajit Agarkar

Whenever his credibility has beencalled into question, Kohli has transformed himself. With an impressive totalof 765 runs, he emerged as the top scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023. W

Latest News

app-banner

