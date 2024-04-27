Munaf Patel
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|12th Jul, 1983
|Age
|41 years, 1 month
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|70
|3
|101
|140
|69
|Innings
|14
|27
|1
|22
|53
|82
|Not Out
|6
|16
|0
|14
|28
|31
|Runs
|60
|74
|0
|47
|210
|761
|High Score
|15
|15
|0
|23
|28
|78
|Average
|7.50
|6.72
|0.00
|5.87
|8.40
|14.92
|Strike Rate
|42.25
|66.07
|0.00
|78.33
|69.05
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|8
|7
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|70
|3
|101
|140
|69
|Innings
|25
|67
|3
|101
|0
|0
|overs
|443
|525.4
|10
|366.5
|1117.2
|2043.1
|Runs
|1349
|2603
|86
|2547
|5155
|5645
|wickets
|35
|86
|4
|104
|173
|231
|bestinning
|4/25
|4/29
|2/25
|5/21
|4/21
|6/13
|bestmatch
|7/97
|4/29
|2/25
|5/21
|4/21
|Average
|38.54
|30.26
|21.50
|24.49
|29.79
|24.43
|econ
|3.04
|4.95
|8.60
|6.94
|4.61
|2.76
|Strike Rate
|75.9
|36.6
|15.0
|21.1
|38.7
|53.0
|4W
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|14
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
