Wasim Jaffer Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Wasim Jaffer
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born16th Feb, 1978
Age46 years, 5 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches31223118260
Innings58223117421
Not Out101738
Runs194410616484919410
High Score2121095178314
Average34.105.0028.0044.0850.67
Strike Rate48.0543.47129.14
100S5001057
50S11063391
6S301100
4S27227500
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 31223118260
Innings 10000
overs 1100023
Runs 1800074
wickets 20002
bestinning 2/182/18
bestmatch 2/18
Average 9.0037.00
econ 1.633.21
Strike Rate 33.069.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Wasim Jaffer"
thumb

"Best in the business across all the formats"- Wasim Jaffer on Bumrah after his onburst against RCB

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at

thumb

"Those 19th and 20th overs have hurt them even though Virat got that milestone" - Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Kohli's slow approach in the death overs

Rajasthan Royals charred Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday (6th April) at Jaipur. Joss Buttler put on a show to eclipse Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113*. Sanju Samson

thumb

Mustafizur earn praises from Moody and Jaffer

Mustafizur Rahman stole all the limelight in the opening match of IPL. Taking 4 wickets at the cost of 29 runs gave the current champion Chennai Super Kings a great victory. The en

thumb

I'm surprised that Mumbai Indians moved on from Rohit Sharma so early: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was taken aback after Mumbai Indians moved on from Rohit Sharma so early. Recently, the MI team management decided to tinker with their philoso

thumb

Wasim Jaffer names the Indian batsman who looked comfortable in Trinidad T20I

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer reserved the highest respect for Tilak Varma for the way he went about his business in the first T20I against the West Indies cricket team atBr

thumb

Wasim Jaffer questions India's combination for T20I opener against West Indies

Team India led by Hardik Pandya got off to a sloppy start to the five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue had a great chance to win the game and take the first lead in the series. N

thumb

The ODI format suits Umran Malik better than T20s: Wasim Jaffer

Shikhar Dhawan-managed India lost to hosts New Zealand in the first of three-game ODI series thanks to Tom Latham's impressive Century (145* runs). Despite the loss, debutant Umran

thumb

We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa

thumb

Wasim Jaffer reappointed as the Punjab Kings batting coach

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was reappointed batting coach of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.The Punjab Kings hav

thumb

When you do it for the first time, you get a warning: Jaffer on 'fake fielding'

The 'fake fielding' of ViratKohli in the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has beenin the headline since the match. Many former cricketers and fans are giving

thumb

Will be concerned going into the T20 World Cup with Chahal as lead spinner: Jaffer

Team India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at Mohali. Their inability to defend the total haunted them once again a

thumb

Wasim Jaffer picks South Africa as a strong contender for the T20 World Cup

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer said South Africa are hot contenders for the upcoming T20 World Cup after beating England 2-1 in the three-game T20 series.Wassim Jaafar names So

