Brandon King
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|16th Dec, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|40
|116
|70
|35
|Innings
|34
|38
|108
|70
|64
|Not Out
|2
|3
|12
|3
|3
|Runs
|1001
|977
|2782
|1984
|2132
|High Score
|112
|85
|132
|112
|194
|Average
|31.28
|27.91
|28.97
|29.61
|34.95
|Strike Rate
|84.25
|129.57
|132.41
|79.48
|61.35
|100S
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|50S
|6
|7
|18
|10
|14
|6S
|23
|37
|133
|48
|63
|4S
|115
|106
|279
|201
|250
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|40
|116
|70
|35
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.5
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|38.00
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|65.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Brandon King"
Brandon King, Rovman Powell architects of West Indies 2-0 lead
West Indies have defeated England by 10 runs on Friday (15th December) to lead the series by 2-0. Brandon King's scintillating 82* off 52 and Rovman Powell's firing 50 off 28 balls
Fabian Allen's career best T20 spell takes Jamaica Tallawahs to qualifier 2
Jamaica Tallawahs thumped Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare in the eliminator of CPL T20 2023 on Wednesday (20th September) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fabian
Brandon King stars as Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Kings in first match of CPL 2023
Jamaica Tallawahs captain BrandonKing is the star of the first match of this year’s Caribbean Premier League(CPL). His team beat St Lucia Kings by 11 runs.King brought the same for
Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran show demolishes India as West Indies take the series by 3-2
West Indies thumped India by 8 wickets and 12 balls to spare on Monday (14th August) at Lauderhill, Florida. Brandon King and Pooran show killed the game for India as they chased d
Debutant Athanaze's quick-fire 65 after Sinclair's 4 wicket haul help Windies whitewash UAE
West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI to whitewash them in the ODI series before the World Cup Qualification.United Arab Emirates winning the toss an
Openers, bowlers help Windies win the series with one game to spare
West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates in the second ODI by a huge margin of 78 runs to go 2-0 ahead in the series. With two win in hands, WI ultimately won the series against UA
Brandon King's maiden ODI hundred demolishes UAE in the first match of the series
West Indies had a dominating victory by 7 wickets and 15 overs to spare over United Aram Emirates in the first ODI of the series on Monday (5 June) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. UAE
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test
Bangladesh 'A' team have lost toWest Indies 'A' team by three wickets in the second four-day match.Bangladesh's two spinners, Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan, showed a glimpse of hope
Team Abu Dhabi- Delhi Bulls match ends in an exciting tie to lit up Abu Dhabi T10
Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bullsbattled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie. The second match ofthe day in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket stad
BPL 2023: Comilla Victorians add English all-rounder Josh Cobb
England all-rounder Josh Cobb hasbeen roped in by reigning champions Comilla Victorians for the upcoming BangladeshPremier League (BPL) season. The franchises of BPL are taking sta
BPL 2023: Mohammad Salahuddin named as Comilla Victorians head coach
Comilla Victorians have appointedMohammad Salahuddin as the head coach for the upcoming season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Comilla won the title under Salahuddin in the
BPL 2023: Comilla Victorians include Pakistan's new face Abrar Ahmed
Comilla Victorians have pickedone more cricketer before the players’ draft of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). The three-time champion Comilla's team is dominated by Pakistanicr