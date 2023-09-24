
Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born1st Feb, 1993
Age31 years, 6 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches10745582
Innings176951141
Not Out36611
Runs261133314792957
High Score73102132101
Average18.6421.1532.8622.74
Strike Rate60.27151.6467.34
100S0141
50S25517
6S410500
4S3610700
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 10745582
Innings 185252142
overs 460.1127.3463.13316.1
Runs 131698317209322
wickets 353668390
bestinning 7/753/104/218/51
bestmatch 10/1213/104/2112/205
Average 37.6027.3025.2923.90
econ 2.857.703.712.81
Strike Rate 78.821.240.851.0
4W 10322
5W 20026
10w 1007
News related "Rahkeem Cornwall"
thumb

Samarawickrama in Durdanto Dhaka, Cornwall in Comilla Victorians

BPL team Durdanto Dhaka haspicked up Sri Lankan cricketer Sadeera Samarawickrama, who came into discussionafter performing well in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians bough

thumb

Cornwall, Warrican named in West Indies squad for first India Test

West Indies are set to begin thenew cycle of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship with a series against India at home. The first Test will start on July 12 in Dominica.West Indi

thumb

BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal sign Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter KusalPerera will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) season. The team has confirmed this from their official Fac

thumb

BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal rope in Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan's hard-hitter openerRahmanullah Gurbaz will be seen again in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).This cricketer who played for Khulna Tigers in the seventh season of BP

thumb

BPL 2023: Nazmul Abedin Fahim, Mizanur Rahman Babul to coach Fortune Barishal

Ahead of the ninth season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), the current runner-up team Fortune Barishal haveappointed two heavyweight coaches of the country to the coaching panel.

thumb

Fortune Barishal rope in Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmedhas been signed by Fortune Barishal for the upcoming edition of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The franchise announced it on Monday (October 31).

thumb

West Indies name uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test squad

Former West Indies batter ShivnarineChanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been called up to the West IndiesTest team for the first time. Tagenarine is in the 15-member West

thumb

Barishal retain Shakib, Gayle and sign Cornwall, Ibrahim, Karim

Fortune Barishal played for thefirst time in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) last year. The team thatfinished runner-up in the last season of BPL retained the franchise rights

thumb

King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe

thumb

Guyana crash to 108 all out as Barbados reach the CPL 2022 final

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan’s Guyana Amazon Warriors have succumbed to a big defeat of 87 runs againstBarbados Royals in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier

thumb

Brathwaite hundred puts WI ahead

Sri Lanka are trailing by 218 runs at the end of the second day's play in the second Test against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_16

thumb

West Indies, Sri Lanka on equal footing after day one

West Indies captain Kragg Brathwaite struck an unbeaten 99-run innings and right-arm pacer Suranga Lakmal claimed 3 wickets for 71 as West Indies and Sri Lanka shared the honours o

