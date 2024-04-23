Roston Chase
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|22nd Mar, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 4 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|42
|10
|58
|84
|101
|Innings
|90
|31
|7
|49
|71
|171
|Not Out
|4
|4
|1
|12
|9
|19
|Runs
|2265
|687
|74
|1033
|2116
|5066
|High Score
|137
|94
|39
|85
|136
|137
|Average
|26.33
|25.44
|12.33
|27.91
|34.12
|33.32
|Strike Rate
|46.58
|75.49
|92.50
|123.26
|84.40
|100S
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|50S
|11
|3
|0
|7
|14
|29
|6S
|17
|4
|0
|38
|38
|0
|4S
|243
|48
|8
|83
|163
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|42
|10
|58
|84
|101
|Innings
|72
|35
|8
|50
|60
|143
|overs
|1132.1
|242.5
|26.2
|148.1
|393.1
|1900.1
|Runs
|3910
|1184
|181
|1015
|1861
|6003
|wickets
|85
|27
|7
|43
|55
|168
|bestinning
|8/60
|3/30
|3/25
|3/12
|4/19
|8/60
|bestmatch
|8/60
|3/30
|3/25
|3/12
|4/19
|10/104
|Average
|46.00
|43.85
|25.85
|23.60
|33.83
|35.73
|econ
|3.45
|4.87
|6.87
|6.85
|4.73
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|79.9
|53.9
|22.5
|20.6
|42.8
|67.8
|4W
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5W
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Roston Chase"
Roston Chase to captain Windies 'A' for Nepal tour as Cricket Windies announce squad
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced their 15 men squad for the West Indies A team, which set to tour Nepal for a 5 match T20 series, commences from April 25th. Roston Chas
Fabian Allen's career best T20 spell takes Jamaica Tallawahs to qualifier 2
Jamaica Tallawahs thumped Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare in the eliminator of CPL T20 2023 on Wednesday (20th September) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fabian
Brandon King stars as Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Kings in first match of CPL 2023
Jamaica Tallawahs captain BrandonKing is the star of the first match of this year’s Caribbean Premier League(CPL). His team beat St Lucia Kings by 11 runs.King brought the same for
Ruthless Australia crush West Indies by 419 runs to complete series sweep
Pacer Mitchell Starc displays thefiery fast-bowling show in the morning of the fourth day and Michael Neser accompanieshim properly to ensure a crushing 419-run win for Australia a
Australia on verge of series sweep after day 3
Scott Boland’s triple-wicket maidenin the last session of day three gives Australia the perfect boost to wrap upthe Test in four days. West Indies fell into another disaster in cha
I tried to emulate Lyon: Roston Chase after the first Test against Australia
West Indies lost by 164 runs inthe first Test of the two-match series against the hosts Australia on Sunday(December 4) in Perth. The visitors showed a glimpse of hope in theirperf
Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul spins Australia to convincing 164-run win
Australia secured a convincing164-run win against West Indies as Nathan Lyon led the bowling attack which waswithout Pat Cummins in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on
West Indies name uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test squad
Former West Indies batter ShivnarineChanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been called up to the West IndiesTest team for the first time. Tagenarine is in the 15-member West
The Roston Chase Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Roston Lamar Chase (born March 22, 1992 in Barbados) is a Barbadian cricketer who plays for the West Indies and Barbados. A batting all-rounder, he is a right-handed batsman and a
Three WI players test Covid positive, to miss Pakistan T20Is
West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and a non-coaching member have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Pakistan on December 9.They will be unavailable f
T20 World Cup: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan shine in warm-up matches
India, England, South Africa andAfghanistan have won their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches against Australia,New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies respectively on Wednesday
I see myself playing a similar role to Samuels: Chase
All-rounder Roston Chase has saidthat he’ll like to play the anchor role in the West Indies squad in theupcoming T20 World Cup which Marlon Samuels did successfully in his time.Sam