Jahmar Hamilton
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|22nd Sep, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|1
|15
|62
|99
|Innings
|2
|1
|12
|60
|176
|Not Out
|0
|0
|2
|9
|6
|Runs
|5
|5
|111
|1394
|4615
|High Score
|5
|5
|32
|91
|130
|Average
|2.50
|5.00
|11.10
|27.33
|27.14
|Strike Rate
|8.19
|31.25
|74.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6
|28
|6S
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|1
|15
|62
|99
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
