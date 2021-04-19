Jalaj Saxena
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|15th Dec, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 7 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|66
|104
|133
|Innings
|51
|90
|211
|Not Out
|11
|11
|22
|Runs
|661
|2035
|6567
|High Score
|55
|133
|194
|Average
|16.52
|25.75
|34.74
|Strike Rate
|87.08
|54.29
|100S
|0
|3
|14
|50S
|1
|7
|32
|6S
|5
|0
|25
|4S
|64
|0
|939
|Matches
|66
|104
|133
|Innings
|58
|94
|219
|overs
|182.5
|791.4
|3882.1
|Runs
|1248
|3496
|10651
|wickets
|64
|117
|410
|bestinning
|5/16
|7/41
|8/36
|bestmatch
|5/16
|7/41
|16/154
|Average
|19.50
|29.88
|25.97
|econ
|6.82
|4.41
|2.74
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|40.5
|56.8
|4W
|2
|3
|13
|5W
|1
|1
|28
|10w
|0
|0
|7
News related "Jalaj Saxena"
They should send Jalaj Saxena, Shami or Shahrukh to open: Nehra slams KL Rahul
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has slammed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul after their 6-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday despite posting a huge 196-run targ
Jalaj Saxena to showcase his version of carrom ball in IPL 2021
Jalaj Saxena has been one of the shining stars as far as the Indian domestic system for the past couple of years. Despite being so good with the bat, he has still not received a ca
Saxena records rare first class double, joins WC Grace
Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena scored 133 with the bat and took 8/45 with the ball against Andhra in a Ranji Trophy 2018-19 match. In the second round game played at the St Xavier