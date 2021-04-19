
Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born15th Dec, 1986
Age37 years, 7 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches66104133
Innings5190211
Not Out111122
Runs66120356567
High Score55133194
Average16.5225.7534.74
Strike Rate87.0854.29
100S0314
50S1732
6S5025
4S640939
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 66104133
Innings 5894219
overs 182.5791.43882.1
Runs 1248349610651
wickets 64117410
bestinning 5/167/418/36
bestmatch 5/167/4116/154
Average 19.5029.8825.97
econ 6.824.412.74
Strike Rate 17.140.556.8
4W 2313
5W 1128
10w 007
News related "Jalaj Saxena"
thumb

They should send Jalaj Saxena, Shami or Shahrukh to open: Nehra slams KL Rahul

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has slammed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul after their 6-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday despite posting a huge 196-run targ

thumb

Jalaj Saxena to showcase his version of carrom ball in IPL 2021

Jalaj Saxena has been one of the shining stars as far as the Indian domestic system for the past couple of years. Despite being so good with the bat, he has still not received a ca

thumb

Saxena records rare first class double, joins WC Grace

Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena scored 133 with the bat and took 8/45 with the ball against Andhra in a Ranji Trophy 2018-19 match. In the second round game played at the St Xavier

