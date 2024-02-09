Matt Renshaw Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|28th Mar, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 4 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|61
|60
|100
|Innings
|24
|60
|58
|177
|Not Out
|2
|8
|6
|14
|Runs
|645
|1345
|2026
|6261
|High Score
|184
|90
|156
|200
|Average
|29.31
|25.86
|38.96
|38.41
|Strike Rate
|42.32
|128.33
|89.80
|48.85
|100S
|1
|0
|4
|19
|50S
|3
|7
|13
|17
|6S
|3
|34
|27
|70
|4S
|78
|110
|211
|687
News related "Matt Renshaw"
Michael Neser return to Australia squad for New Zealand Tests
Australia have announced a14-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. There are nobig surprises in the squad. Pace bowler Michael Neser has returned to the s
Renshaw to be released from Australia Test squad for BBL
The first match of the two-matchTest series between Australia and West Indies has started in Adelaide. MattRenshaw is in the squad even though he is not in the XI for this match.Ho
Steve Smith new opener for Australia in Tests, Renshaw in for Warner
David Warner played the lastmatch of his Test career with the three-match Test series against Pakistan.There was a lot of talk about who would replace him in the Test team. Warnerh
Green a serious contender to replace Warner at top in Tests
When it comes to David Warner'ssuccessor to open the batting for the West Indies series in January, everythingwill be taken into consideration, and Cameron Green is still a viablep
Ponting thinks Bancroft will replace Warner in opening slot in Tests
In the event that David Warner,the famous Australian opener, decides to retire from Test cricket in January,Ricky Ponting feels that Cameron Bancroft is the ideal contender to take
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13
The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc
Renshaw is ready for Ashwin Challenge in Tests in India
If Matt Renshaw gets a call-up to Australia's Test side on the upcoming tour of India, he says he will be as prepared as ever to take on spin maestro R Ashwin.Australia batter Matt
Matt Renshaw tests Covid positive but eligible to play Sydney Test
Matt Renshaw tested positive forCovid soon after being returned to the Australian Test team, but he willcontinue to play at the SCG for the time being.Australia entered the field i
Matt Renshaw and Ashton Agar included in Australia squad for Sydney Test
Australia have already confirmedthe series win against South Africa. However, the hosts also received two badnews in the series-winning match at MCG. Cameron Green and Mitchell Sta
