Matt Renshaw Career, Biography & More

Matt Renshaw
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born28th Mar, 1996
Age28 years, 4 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches146160100
Innings246058177
Not Out28614
Runs645134520266261
High Score18490156200
Average29.3125.8638.9638.41
Strike Rate42.32128.3389.8048.85
100S10419
50S371317
6S3342770
4S78110211687
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 146160100
Innings 3231740
overs 54277.1160
Runs 20328437513
wickets 09913
bestinning 1/22/173/29
bestmatch 1/22/173/29
Average 36.4448.5539.46
econ 4.007.805.663.20
Strike Rate 28.051.473.8
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Matt Renshaw"
thumb

Michael Neser return to Australia squad for New Zealand Tests

Australia have announced a14-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. There are nobig surprises in the squad. Pace bowler Michael Neser has returned to the s

thumb

Renshaw to be released from Australia Test squad for BBL

The first match of the two-matchTest series between Australia and West Indies has started in Adelaide. MattRenshaw is in the squad even though he is not in the XI for this match.Ho

thumb

Steve Smith new opener for Australia in Tests, Renshaw in for Warner

David Warner played the lastmatch of his Test career with the three-match Test series against Pakistan.There was a lot of talk about who would replace him in the Test team. Warnerh

thumb

Green a serious contender to replace Warner at top in Tests

When it comes to David Warner'ssuccessor to open the batting for the West Indies series in January, everythingwill be taken into consideration, and Cameron Green is still a viablep

thumb

Ponting thinks Bancroft will replace Warner in opening slot in Tests

In the event that David Warner,the famous Australian opener, decides to retire from Test cricket in January,Ricky Ponting feels that Cameron Bancroft is the ideal contender to take

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13

The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc

thumb

Renshaw is ready for Ashwin Challenge in Tests in India

If Matt Renshaw gets a call-up to Australia's Test side on the upcoming tour of India, he says he will be as prepared as ever to take on spin maestro R Ashwin.Australia batter Matt

thumb

Matt Renshaw tests Covid positive but eligible to play Sydney Test

Matt Renshaw tested positive forCovid soon after being returned to the Australian Test team, but he willcontinue to play at the SCG for the time being.Australia entered the field i

thumb

Matt Renshaw and Ashton Agar included in Australia squad for Sydney Test

Australia have already confirmedthe series win against South Africa. However, the hosts also received two badnews in the series-winning match at MCG. Cameron Green and Mitchell Sta

thumb

Australian and England players are available for entire IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been notified of player availability for the 2023 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The Board of Control for Cr

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

