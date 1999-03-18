
Qazi Onik

Qazi Onik
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born18th Mar, 1999
Age25 years, 4 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches17459
Innings63014
Not Out472
Runs24193178
High Score132863
Average12.008.3914.83
Strike Rate58.5383.1856.68
100S000
50S001
6S194
4S1919
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 17459
Innings 174517
overs 48.4328.3214.2
Runs 5011864651
wickets 156525
bestinning 4/176/305/57
bestmatch 4/176/307/118
Average 33.4028.6726.04
econ 10.295.673.03
Strike Rate 19.430.351.4
4W 110
5W 031
10w 000
News related "Qazi Onik"
thumb

Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six

In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the

thumb

Qazi Onik banned for two years over drug charge

Bangladeshi fast bowler Qazi Onik has been banned for two years after testing positive for drugs. The left-arm pacer has pleaded guilty to a two-year ban. The Bangladesh Cricket Bo

thumb

Qazi Onik likely to face suspension after failing dope test

Bangladesh's young fast bowler was removed from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) draft after he failed a dope test.Qazi Onik has been one of the brightest youngsters that got th

thumb

Onik delighted after match winning performance on his debut

A BPL debut to remember for the young star Qazi Onik who bowled a match winning spell against the Chittagong Vikings to secure victory Rajshahi Kings.[নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ‘বলটা স্য

Latest News

