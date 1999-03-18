Qazi Onik
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|18th Mar, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 4 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|45
|9
|Innings
|6
|30
|14
|Not Out
|4
|7
|2
|Runs
|24
|193
|178
|High Score
|13
|28
|63
|Average
|12.00
|8.39
|14.83
|Strike Rate
|58.53
|83.18
|56.68
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|1
|9
|4
|4S
|1
|9
|19
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|45
|9
|Innings
|17
|45
|17
|overs
|48.4
|328.3
|214.2
|Runs
|501
|1864
|651
|wickets
|15
|65
|25
|bestinning
|4/17
|6/30
|5/57
|bestmatch
|4/17
|6/30
|7/118
|Average
|33.40
|28.67
|26.04
|econ
|10.29
|5.67
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|19.4
|30.3
|51.4
|4W
|1
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|3
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Qazi Onik"
Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six
In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the
Qazi Onik banned for two years over drug charge
Bangladeshi fast bowler Qazi Onik has been banned for two years after testing positive for drugs. The left-arm pacer has pleaded guilty to a two-year ban. The Bangladesh Cricket Bo
Qazi Onik likely to face suspension after failing dope test
Bangladesh's young fast bowler was removed from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) draft after he failed a dope test.Qazi Onik has been one of the brightest youngsters that got th
Onik delighted after match winning performance on his debut
A BPL debut to remember for the young star Qazi Onik who bowled a match winning spell against the Chittagong Vikings to secure victory Rajshahi Kings.[নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ‘বলটা স্য