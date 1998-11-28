
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Nihaduzzaman Career, Biography & More

Nihaduzzaman
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born28th Nov, 1998
Age26 years, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches214715
Innings93817
Not Out1144
Runs52476178
High Score245434
Average6.5019.8313.69
Strike Rate83.8768.5834.56
100S000
50S010
6S1141
4S42320
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 214715
Innings 214623
overs 63.5394.5366.5
Runs 45620281260
wickets 185833
bestinning 4/174/215/45
bestmatch 4/174/217/197
Average 25.3334.9638.18
econ 7.145.133.43
Strike Rate 21.240.866.6
4W 112
5W 001
10w 000
News related "Nihaduzzaman"
thumb

Aliss Al Islam stars as Dhaka Metro edge Khulna in NCL T20 thriller

In a thrilling encounter of thethird round of the NCL T20, Dhaka Metro secured a narrow 6-run victory over thestar-studded Khulna team. The match, held at Sylhet’s Outer Stadium, s

thumb

We believe we can comfortably defeat them: Soumya ahead of T20I series

After a disappointing 3-0 loss inthe ODI series following a 1-1 draw in the Test series, Bangladesh is gearingup to take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series. The Tigers

thumb

Chattogram thrash Dhaka by 10 wickets in NCL T20 showdown

After aone-day break, the NCLT20 tournament resumed with an emphatic display by Chattogram Division, whosecured their second win of the season by crushing Dhaka Division with a10-w

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan banned from bowling in ECB tournaments

In a shocking turn of events,Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been barred from bowling inEngland and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)-organized competitions. The decision

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling action cleared after detailed examination

In recent weeks, speculationsurrounding the bowling action of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gainedattention following concerns raised during his stint in the English Count

thumb

Miraz points out youngsters' missed opportunities after ODI series whitewash

West Indies stumbled early intheir chase, losing Brandon King and Alick Athanaze within the first fourovers. However, Keacy Carty (95 off 88) and debutant Amir Jangoo (104* off 83)

thumb

Rizwan’s 4-wicket haul leads Rangpur to victory over Dhaka

Rangpur Division secured acommanding 21-run victory over Dhaka Division in the NCL T20 round using theDuckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Batting first, Rangpur posted 140 runs, an

thumb

Live: West Indies ask Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes

West Indies have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the third and last ODI of the three-match ODI serieson Thursday (December 12) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. West

thumb

Farhad Reza shines but Dhaka Metro triumph over Rajshahi in a nail-biter

Farhad Reza’s all-roundbrilliance couldn’t save Rajshahi from a narrow 5-run defeat against DhakaMetro in their second match of the NCL T20. While Rajshahi opened theircampaign wit

thumb

Historic Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League begins December 21

For the first time in history,the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to organize the Women’s BangladeshCricket League (BCL) featuring three-day first-class matches. Scheduled to

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.The tournament, scheduled to take place in Malaysia, will kick off on Decemb

thumb

Khulna secure first victory with a thrilling 1-run win over Barishal

Khulna Division earned theirmaiden win in the National Cricket League (NCL) T20 tournament, edging pastBarishal Division by just one run in a nail-biting encounter on December 12.C

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.