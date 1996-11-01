Keon Harding
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Nov, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 9 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|1
|22
|21
|Innings
|1
|0
|17
|31
|Not Out
|1
|0
|8
|7
|Runs
|1
|0
|99
|271
|High Score
|1
|0
|18
|27
|Average
|11.00
|11.29
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|62.65
|46.01
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4S
|0
|0
|9
|28
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|1
|22
|21
|Innings
|1
|1
|22
|41
|overs
|10
|1
|164.4
|462.4
|Runs
|88
|10
|855
|1811
|wickets
|0
|0
|35
|65
|bestinning
|4/35
|5/19
|bestmatch
|4/35
|10/76
|Average
|24.42
|27.86
|econ
|8.80
|10.00
|5.19
|3.91
|Strike Rate
|28.2
|42.7
|4W
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
