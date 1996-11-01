
Keon Harding

Keon Harding
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born1st Nov, 1996
Age27 years, 9 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches112221
Innings101731
Not Out1087
Runs1099271
High Score101827
Average11.0011.29
Strike Rate100.0062.6546.01
100S0000
50S0000
6S0016
4S00928
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 112221
Innings 112241
overs 101164.4462.4
Runs 88108551811
wickets 003565
bestinning 4/355/19
bestmatch 4/3510/76
Average 24.4227.86
econ 8.8010.005.193.91
Strike Rate 28.242.7
4W 0033
5W 0004
10w 0001
News related "Keon Harding"
thumb

West Indies call up 19-year-old pacer for South Africa series

West Indies have named a 17-member provision squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa at home. The squad will be further cut down to official 13-member squad on Mond

thumb

Positive COVID test forces change in West Indies squad

Fast bowler Keon Harding has been picked in place of all-rounder Romario Shepherd in West Indies squad ahead of Bangladesh tour.Shepherd tested positive for COVID-19 in Guyana, a C

