  Ollie Robinson Career, Records, Wife Biography & More

Ollie Robinson Career, Records, Wife Biography & More

Ollie Robinson
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born1st Dec, 1993
Age30 years, 8 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches19491589
Innings312311132
Not Out510322
Runs352921222137
High Score423130110
Average13.537.0715.2519.42
Strike Rate55.3496.8488.4060.21
100S0001
50S0007
6S1108
4S4169291
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 19491589
Innings 364615160
overs 619.4147.2104.22816.4
Runs 168813066238219
wickets 764516396
bestinning 5/494/153/319/78
bestmatch 7/814/153/3114/117
Average 22.2129.0238.9320.75
econ 2.728.865.972.91
Strike Rate 48.919.639.142.6
4W 41026
5W 30023
10w 0006
News related "Ollie Robinson"
thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

England name their xi for the fifth and final test against India

England have named their xi for the fifth and final test against India starting from 7th March in Dharamsala. The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood returning to repla

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

Brook supports England's decision despite his exclusion from World Cup squad

24-year-old young cricketer HarryBrook is not in England's World Cup plans. Although he is a little disappointednot to be able to make it to the initial team, he can't complain bec

thumb

England's Ashes players might miss couple of The Hundred games

The availability of England'smen's Ashes players will be determined after an evaluation, although those whohave been overworked are expected to miss at least the first two matches

thumb

England name unchanged XI for fifth Ashes Test

Veteran seamers James Andersonand Stuart Broad keep their place as England have named an unchanged XI for thefifth and final men's Ashes Test at The Kia Oval on Thursday.Anderson,

thumb

James Anderson returns to England XI for fourth Ashes Test

For the fourth and final men'sAshes Test, which begins on Wednesday at his home stadium of Emirates OldTrafford, James Anderson has been recalled to the England lineup.Anderson wil

thumb

Usama Mir Joins Manchester Originals for The Hundred

Manchester Originals have hired Pakistani leg spinner Usama Mir for their upcoming third edition of the Hundred.Pakistani all-rounder Usama Mir has joined the Manchester Originals

thumb

Former Australia greats slam Ollie Robinson

The incident started with analtercation between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson. Robinson threw some hardwords toward Khawaja in the first Ashes Test. But Khawaja avoided it in a

thumb

Ricky Ponting slams Ollie Robinson for dragging his name in the 'sledging' incident

The cricketing world witnessed atense and exciting Test match at Edgbaston in the first match of the Ashes.Australia snatched a narrow victory in the last over. Along with the bat-

thumb

Watch: Ollie Robinson dismisses Cameron Green with a tricky delivery

The first Ashes Test match between England and Australia has certainly lived up to the expectations of the fans. Both teams performed well when it mattered the most. However, the h

thumb

England edge ahead of Aussies after day four in the Ashes

England went lunatic over Australia after day 4 in the Ashes. Australia need more 174 runs to win the Edgbaston test while England need more 7 wickets to go 1-0 ahead of Aussies.Ea

Latest News

