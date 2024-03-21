Ollie Robinson Career, Records, Wife Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Dec, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|49
|15
|89
|Innings
|31
|23
|11
|132
|Not Out
|5
|10
|3
|22
|Runs
|352
|92
|122
|2137
|High Score
|42
|31
|30
|110
|Average
|13.53
|7.07
|15.25
|19.42
|Strike Rate
|55.34
|96.84
|88.40
|60.21
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6S
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4S
|41
|6
|9
|291
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|49
|15
|89
|Innings
|36
|46
|15
|160
|overs
|619.4
|147.2
|104.2
|2816.4
|Runs
|1688
|1306
|623
|8219
|wickets
|76
|45
|16
|396
|bestinning
|5/49
|4/15
|3/31
|9/78
|bestmatch
|7/81
|4/15
|3/31
|14/117
|Average
|22.21
|29.02
|38.93
|20.75
|econ
|2.72
|8.86
|5.97
|2.91
|Strike Rate
|48.9
|19.6
|39.1
|42.6
|4W
|4
|1
|0
|26
|5W
|3
|0
|0
|23
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|6
