Nkrumah Bonner
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|23rd Jan, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 6 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|6
|2
|50
|73
|89
|Innings
|25
|6
|2
|45
|71
|162
|Not Out
|4
|1
|0
|6
|9
|10
|Runs
|803
|85
|27
|809
|2095
|4267
|High Score
|123
|31
|24
|82
|122
|135
|Average
|38.23
|17.00
|13.50
|20.74
|33.79
|28.07
|Strike Rate
|34.28
|62.96
|71.05
|91.00
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|50S
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|22
|6S
|3
|0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|4S
|87
|6
|2
|58
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|6
|2
|50
|73
|89
|Innings
|8
|3
|1
|9
|27
|71
|overs
|19
|10.5
|2
|23
|126
|447.5
|Runs
|82
|55
|18
|210
|589
|1561
|wickets
|1
|1
|0
|6
|28
|46
|bestinning
|1/16
|1/29
|3/24
|3/21
|5/26
|bestmatch
|1/29
|1/29
|3/24
|3/21
|7/40
|Average
|82.00
|55.00
|35.00
|21.03
|33.93
|econ
|4.31
|5.07
|9.00
|9.13
|4.67
|3.48
|Strike Rate
|114.0
|65.0
|23.0
|27.0
|58.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Nkrumah Bonner"
Bowlers put Australia in driver's seat on day three
Australia have dominated thethird day of the first Test as well against West Indies in Perth. In responseto the hosts' 598 runs, West Indies were all out for 283 runs. Australia ta
West Indies survive to draw on last day
Honours shared between West Indies and England as the first of the three Tests has ended in a draw at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.England had bounced back fro
Bonner defies England with resilient century
West Indies middle-order batsman NkrumahBonner highlighted the third day of the first Test match between West Indiesand England as the batsman picked-up his second century of his s
West Indies announce squad for three-match ODI series against India
West Indies national cricket team are currently indulged in a home assignment against England national cricket team in the five-match T20I series. The first three games have been d
Mayers, Bonner win CWI contracts
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced 18 men for the 2021-22 central contracts.[caption id="attachment_159099" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Mayers celebrates his ton with Bon
Bonner, Mayers rescue West Indies
West Indies have survived the final day to draw the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_161825" align="aligncente
West Indies in trouble as Bangladesh bowlers hit form in second innings
The first session of the fourth day of second Test has been great for Bangladesh. The hosts have taken 3 wickets of the Caribbean in this season. West Indies have scored 98 runs fo
Flow of runs frustrate Bangladesh
West Indies have consolidated their stance in the second Test against Bangladesh as the score crosses 300-mark at lunch of day two at Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_159397" align="
West Indies have the edge after day 1
Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua Da Silva have put West Indies slightly ahead of Bangladesh at the end of day one in the second Test at Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_159308" align="align
I idolize Pujara a lot: Bonner
West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner is a fan of India's modern day 'wall' Cheteshwar Pujara.Pujara's half-century against Australia in Gabba played one of the main roles in pulling
Merciless Mayers digs West Indies out to historic Chattogram win
The first Test in Chattogram has gone to West Indies after a memorable three-wicket win over Bangladesh. The highest total has been chased down in Asia, fifth highest worldwide.[ca
Missed opportunities hurt Bangladesh
West Indies have dominated the first session of the fifth day in the first Test against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_159080" align