Sheldon Cottrell
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|19th Aug, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|38
|45
|140
|74
|47
|Innings
|4
|19
|10
|43
|38
|70
|Not Out
|0
|11
|6
|15
|20
|32
|Runs
|11
|88
|18
|201
|241
|604
|High Score
|5
|17
|4
|26
|30
|48
|Average
|2.75
|11.00
|4.50
|7.17
|13.38
|15.89
|Strike Rate
|45.83
|67.69
|62.06
|114.85
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|6
|2
|14
|0
|0
News related "Sheldon Cottrell"
Sreesanth’s last-over heroics helps save the day for Harare Hurricanes
The HarareHurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Armyat the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via aSuper Over. The H
The Sheldon Cottrell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Sheldon Shane Cottrell is a West Indian cricketer who was born on August 19, 1989 in Kingston, Jamaica. He is a right-handed batsmanand a left-handed medium-paced bowler. His main
Three WI players test Covid positive, to miss Pakistan T20Is
West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and a non-coaching member have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Pakistan on December 9.They will be unavailable f
Watch: Sheldon Cottrell's last-ball six steers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to victory
St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots are very much aware of their dreadful performance in the last season of the Caribbean Premier League. They finished the group stage at the bottom
Cottrell, Hetmyer back in ODIs for Australia series
West Indies have announced 15-strong squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia.Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase have been recalled into the side. The
Former Caribbean cricketer Rose calls Bangladesh 'weakest team of the world'
Former Caribbean cricketer Franklyn Rose has called Bangladesh 'the weakest team in the world.’ According to him, the Caribbean cricketers who’ve decided not to come in Bangladesh
IPL 2020: List of best and worst value for money players
There’s been many ups and downs in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). At the end, Mumbai Indians have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the fifth time.The almost
Rahul Tewatia explains why he imitates Sheldon Cottrell's salute
The Rajasthan Royal's all-rounder, Rahul Tewatia has clarified after the franchise posted a video in which the all-rounder mocked Sheldon Cottrell's famous salute celebration.The l
Watch: Rahul Tewatia thumps 5 sixes in an over off Sheldon Cottrell
Hitting a six is mainstream in the truncated version of the game. With the shortest format of the game evolved over the years, the fans are witnessing a plethora of sixes more ofte
Akash Chopra picks all time best CPL XI
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has got the acceptance amongst cricket fans over the years. The league has given an opportunity to the young cricketers in the West Indies to get
Watch: Cottrell praises Rohit’s knock after salute celebration
The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies was one heck of a highlights package. The game had everything right from the start to the climax. The s
West Indies announce squads for India series
Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.