
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Khaya Zondo

Khaya Zondo
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born7th Mar, 1990
Age34 years, 5 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches56134160142
Innings76108144228
Not Out11232220
Runs120146216439346503
High Score3954100117203
Average20.0029.2025.4532.2431.26
Strike Rate37.9763.20110.2375.9648.58
100S001313
50S01112431
6S33527269
4S128161293840
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 56134160142
Innings 00263369
overs 0049.1120.1447.2
Runs 003736251638
wickets 00141743
bestinning 2/43/126/52
bestmatch 2/43/126/83
Average 26.6436.7638.09
econ 7.585.203.66
Strike Rate 21.042.462.4
4W 00000
5W 00002
10w 00000
News related "Khaya Zondo"
thumb

Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series

The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z

thumb

International cricket sees first Covid subs in SA-Bangladesh Test

For the first time since its introduction, a player has been picked as Covid substitute in an international match. South Africa have had two field two replacements on day four in G

thumb

The Khaya Zondo Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Khaya Zondo (born March 7, 1990) is a South African cricketer. He was included in KZN Domestic's squad for the 2015 Africa T20 Cup. In February 2018 he made his international debut

thumb

Zondo reveals incident when he lost all respect for AB de Villiers

South African batsman Khaya Zondohas revealed that how he lost all respect for his childhood hero AB de Villiersduring South Africa’s tour in India in 2015 because de Villiers bloc

thumb

SA captains fear suspension from T20 World Cup

In a joint statement, South Africa Cricketers' Association (SACA) and the national team captains have expressed their concerns over government's threat to intervene the cricket boa

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.