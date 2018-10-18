Tushar Imran
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|20th Dec, 1983
|Age
|40 years, 7 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|41
|8
|173
|182
|Innings
|10
|40
|6
|167
|307
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|8
|27
|Runs
|89
|574
|103
|4439
|11972
|High Score
|28
|65
|45
|106
|220
|Average
|8.90
|14.35
|17.16
|27.91
|42.75
|Strike Rate
|33.84
|59.17
|104.04
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|50S
|0
|2
|0
|30
|63
|6S
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4S
|12
|67
|7
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|41
|8
|173
|182
|Innings
|1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|overs
|10
|21
|5
|239.2
|475.3
|Runs
|48
|103
|35
|1071
|1525
|wickets
|0
|1
|1
|27
|30
|bestinning
|1/24
|1/8
|4/26
|3/22
|bestmatch
|1/24
|1/8
|4/26
|Average
|103.00
|35.00
|39.66
|50.83
|econ
|4.80
|4.90
|7.00
|4.47
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|126.0
|30.0
|53.1
|95.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
