Danny Briggs
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|30th Apr, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 3 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|7
|233
|110
|139
|Innings
|0
|1
|62
|58
|185
|Not Out
|0
|1
|39
|25
|46
|Runs
|0
|0
|256
|421
|2556
|High Score
|0
|0
|35
|37
|120
|Average
|11.13
|12.75
|18.38
|Strike Rate
|120.18
|94.60
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6S
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|26
|43
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|7
|233
|110
|139
|Innings
|1
|6
|222
|106
|225
|overs
|10
|18
|772
|841.2
|3903.2
|Runs
|39
|199
|5672
|4288
|11659
|wickets
|2
|5
|254
|114
|340
|bestinning
|2/39
|2/25
|5/19
|4/32
|6/45
|bestmatch
|2/39
|2/25
|5/19
|4/32
|9/96
|Average
|19.50
|39.80
|22.33
|37.61
|34.29
|econ
|3.90
|11.05
|7.34
|5.09
|2.98
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|21.6
|18.2
|44.2
|68.8
|4W
|0
|0
|5
|1
|13
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
