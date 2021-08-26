Norman Vanua
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|2nd Dec, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|57
|42
|50
|73
|7
|Innings
|53
|37
|40
|63
|12
|Not Out
|4
|9
|9
|5
|0
|Runs
|837
|617
|630
|906
|102
|High Score
|60
|71
|71
|60
|64
|Average
|17.08
|22.03
|20.32
|15.62
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|81.42
|145.17
|141.89
|80.31
|34.34
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|6S
|49
|43
|43
|53
|2
|4S
|41
|27
|27
|43
|8
|Matches
|57
|42
|50
|73
|7
|Innings
|55
|37
|45
|70
|12
|overs
|400.2
|124.4
|148.4
|515.5
|180.4
|Runs
|2085
|916
|1095
|2687
|688
|wickets
|61
|47
|56
|84
|20
|bestinning
|4/24
|5/17
|5/17
|4/24
|5/59
|bestmatch
|4/24
|5/17
|5/17
|4/24
|6/62
|Average
|34.18
|19.48
|19.55
|31.98
|34.40
|econ
|5.20
|7.34
|7.36
|5.20
|3.80
|Strike Rate
|39.3
|15.9
|15.9
|36.8
|54.2
|4W
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|5W
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
