Norman Vanua

Norman Vanua
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleAll Rounder
Born2nd Dec, 1993
Age30 years, 8 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches574250737
Innings5337406312
Not Out49950
Runs837617630906102
High Score6071716064
Average17.0822.0320.3215.628.50
Strike Rate81.42145.17141.8980.3134.34
100S00000
50S23321
6S494343532
4S412727438
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 574250737
Innings 5537457012
overs 400.2124.4148.4515.5180.4
Runs 208591610952687688
wickets 6147568420
bestinning 4/245/175/174/245/59
bestmatch 4/245/175/174/246/62
Average 34.1819.4819.5531.9834.40
econ 5.207.347.365.203.80
Strike Rate 39.315.915.936.854.2
4W 41141
5W 01101
10w 00000
News related "Norman Vanua"
thumb

Key players for Papua New Guinea at T20 WC

Papua New Guinea have qualified into the ICC men’s T20 WorldCup for the first time ever. They have announced their 15-man squad for themega global event. Let us have a look into th

thumb

2019 - The year of 'hat-trick' in T20I cricket

India's right-handed pacer Deepak Chahar picked-up a hat-trick in the third and final T20I match against Bangladesh last night. He made his name in the record books as India's firs

