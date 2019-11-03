Lega Siaka
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|21st Dec, 1992
|Age
|31 years, 7 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|47
|41
|44
|68
|7
|Innings
|47
|37
|40
|68
|14
|Not Out
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|931
|470
|516
|1451
|425
|High Score
|109
|45
|45
|112
|142
|Average
|19.80
|13.42
|13.57
|21.98
|32.69
|Strike Rate
|75.20
|108.04
|110.49
|81.74
|57.74
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|50S
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6S
|14
|17
|18
|33
|2
|4S
|88
|36
|41
|136
|64
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|47
|41
|44
|68
|7
|Innings
|14
|8
|8
|20
|7
|overs
|40
|16
|16
|50
|59.3
|Runs
|181
|96
|96
|253
|219
|wickets
|3
|9
|9
|3
|9
|bestinning
|2/33
|3/16
|3/16
|2/33
|4/38
|bestmatch
|2/33
|3/16
|3/16
|2/33
|7/54
|Average
|60.33
|10.66
|10.66
|84.33
|24.33
|econ
|4.52
|6.00
|6.00
|5.06
|3.68
|Strike Rate
|80.0
|10.6
|10.6
|100.0
|39.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
