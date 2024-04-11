
James Pattinson Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

James Pattinson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born3rd May, 1990
Age34 years, 3 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches21154576889
Innings25822641114
Not Out94291123
Runs4174251254071998
High Score47135275489
Average26.0610.507.3513.5621.95
Strike Rate42.9452.50166.66104.1683.0642.04
100S000000
50S000015
6S70051115
4S4421728241
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 21154576889
Innings 381545767162
overs 660.3121.113194.55702622.4
Runs 2133681104168030118232
wickets 8116363100350
bestinning 5/274/512/175/336/486/32
bestmatch 8/1054/512/175/336/488/61
Average 26.3342.5634.6626.6630.1123.52
econ 3.225.628.008.625.283.13
Strike Rate 48.945.426.018.534.244.9
4W 4101420
5W 4001213
10w 000000
News related "James Pattinson"
thumb

Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13

The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the

thumb

Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13

The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after

thumb

Steve Smith will return to Sydney Sixers for the BBL 13

Steven Smith will make a short-term return to the Sydney Sixers for this year's 2023-24 BBL after being available for their opening game against the Melbourne Renegades on December

thumb

BBL 13: Khawaja and Labuschagne available for Brisbane Heat’s season opener

A decimated Brisbane Heat were able to secure the Australian test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the BBL season opener against the Melbourne Stars on December 7th.ODI

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

thumb

Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury

The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Harry Brook withdraws from the BBL-13

England star Harry Brook withdraw from the tournament due to his increased international commitments, having been second choice for the Melbourne Stars in the overseas draft.Melbou

