Corbin Bosch Career, Biography & More

Corbin Bosch
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born10th Sep, 1994
Age30 years, 3 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches532727
Innings362139
Not Out10914
Runs529479915
High Score817961
Average20.3439.9136.60
Strike Rate114.99103.2362.24
100S000
50S237
6S1175
4S4739102
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 532727
Innings 452546
overs 135.2204.5641.5
Runs 116012282156
wickets 273256
bestinning 3/224/695/69
bestmatch 3/224/696/136
Average 42.9638.3738.50
econ 8.575.993.35
Strike Rate 30.038.468.7
4W 012
5W 001
10w 000
News related "Corbin Bosch"
thumb

Corbin Bosch to make debut as South Africa announce XI for Boxing Day Test

South Africa have announced their XI for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, which begins from December 26. Pacer Corbin Bosch is all set to make his Test debut. Corbin BoschThe

thumb

Ottneil Baartman ruled out of the third ODI due to knee injury

South Africa fast bowler Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of the third ODI due to a right knee injury. The proteas have fetched in uncapped pacer Corbin Bosch as replacement. Ot

thumb

Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka get maiden call-ups as South Africa name squad for Pakistan Tests

South Africa have announced squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, which commences from December 26 in Centurion. The proteas have added two uncapped player

thumb

Pakistan Team Arrives in Johannesburg for 2nd T20I

The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Johannesburg from Durban for the second T20I match against South Africa scheduled for tomorrow.The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Johanne

thumb

Worth the sacrifice: Markram after South Africa's long-awaited Test success in the subcontinent

South Africa captain, AidenMarkram, expressed heartfelt pride and appreciation after South Africa’sfirst-ever Test series victory in the subcontinent after a decade, achieved bya c

thumb

South Africa praise hospitality and security in Bangladesh amid series victory

Before South Africa's recentseries against Bangladesh, there were heightened concerns over security,especially surrounding Shakib Al Hasan's anticipated retirement match atMirpur.

thumb

Markram disappointed by personal form despite South Africa’s commanding series win

South Africa clinched a sweeping2-0 victory over Bangladesh on their home ground, sealing the series with anemphatic innings-and-273-run win in the Chattogram Test. Despite his tea

thumb

Not expected to finish in three days: Markram after South Africa's second Test win

South Africa sealed an emphaticTest series whitewash over Bangladesh with an innings and 273-run victory,ending the second Test in Chattogram within just three days. Despite expect

thumb

A special moment for us: Markram really happy after winning series in the subcontinent

South Africa have achieved aremarkable Test series victory over Bangladesh on their home turf, sweeping thetwo-match series 2-0 and marking a major accomplishment in subcontinental

thumb

Tony de Zorzi reflects on overcoming racial stereotypes

In a world still grappling withracial discrimination, South Africa cricketer Tony de Zorzi's remarkable177-run innings in the Chattogram Test stands out not only for its brilliance

thumb

Kagiso Rabada reflects on team’s resilience after series win

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabadahas been named Player of the Series after his impressive 14-wicket haul helpedSouth Africa achieve a clean sweep against Bangladesh in a two-match T

thumb

Incredibly proud: Aiden Markram after Bangladesh series win

South Africa achieved acomprehensive victory against Bangladesh, winning the second Test by an inningsand 273 runs and sealing a 2-0 series whitewash. Aiden Markram, the winningcap

