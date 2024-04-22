Azam Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|1st Jun, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 2 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|15
|14
|Innings
|1
|6
|21
|Not Out
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|18
|53
|252
|High Score
|18
|23
|69
|Average
|18.00
|8.83
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|138.46
|110.41
|68.85
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|2
|1
|5
|4S
|0
|5
|29
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|15
|14
|Innings
|4
|15
|25
|overs
|15
|94.2
|362.2
|Runs
|114
|481
|1347
|wickets
|2
|20
|49
|bestinning
|1/18
|7/18
|5/45
|bestmatch
|1/18
|7/18
|9/117
|Average
|57.00
|24.05
|27.48
|econ
|7.60
|5.09
|3.71
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|28.3
|44.3
|4W
|0
|2
|3
|5W
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Azam Khan"
Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in Pakistan T20I squad
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has named wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah as the substitute for Azam Khan, whowas sidelined for the T20I series against New Zealand owing to an inju
Azam Khan ruled out
Azam Khan has been ruled out of the T20 series against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a right calf problem during the team's batting practice ahead of his first T20
Pakistan announce T20 squad for New Zealand series
Pakistan have announced a17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand startingfrom January 12 in Auckland. After the Test series againstAustralia, Pa
PCB removes Azam Khan's fine after Palestine flag display
The wicketkeeper-batsman was initially fined for breaching the clothing and equipment regulations on November 26, breaching Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct.Azam Khan has bee
Azam Khan fined by PCB for displaying Palestine’s flag
Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan was fined 50% of his match fees for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat at the domestic T20 tournament in Karachi on Sunday.National cricketer
Azam Khan's blitzkrieg 54 crushes Jamaica Tallawahs by 81 runs to reach the final
Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Jamaica Tallawahs by a thumping 81 runs infront of their home crowd and reached the final of CPL 2023. Thanks largely to Azam Khan's outstanding 27-
Shadab and Azam Khan to join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in ILT20
Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in the second season of the DP World International League T20.Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will once again team up
Shaheen Shah Afridi joins Desert Vipers in ILT20
Pakistan pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi has signed a three-year contract with the Desert Vipers in the InternationalLeague T20 (ILT20) of the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will st
Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register thrilling victories in Global T20 Canada
The action-packed day 3 of thethird edition of Global T20 Canada left fans delighted with a double dose ofentertainment as Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register impressive
Azam Khan Signs for Guyana Amazon Warriors in $120,000 Deal in CPL 2023
Azam Khan is the highest-paid Pakistani cricketer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors on an attractive $120,000 contract.Azam Kh
Three Pakistan players to picked in CPL 2023 draft
Three Pakistani players were selected in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft, which took place on Friday, June 30th.Three Pakistani players, Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan and
Imad Wasim, Azam Khan to play for Indian franchise in MLC
The United States does not havemuch of a reputation in cricket. In women's cricket, they still managed to makeit to the World Cup, but in men’s cricket, they have yet to make a nam