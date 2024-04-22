
  Azam Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Azam Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Azam Khan
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born1st Jun, 1987
Age37 years, 2 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches41514
Innings1621
Not Out003
Runs1853252
High Score182369
Average18.008.8314.00
Strike Rate138.46110.4168.85
100S000
50S001
6S215
4S0529
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 41514
Innings 41525
overs 1594.2362.2
Runs 1144811347
wickets 22049
bestinning 1/187/185/45
bestmatch 1/187/189/117
Average 57.0024.0527.48
econ 7.605.093.71
Strike Rate 45.028.344.3
4W 023
5W 012
10w 000
News related "Azam Khan"
thumb

Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in Pakistan T20I squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has named wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah as the substitute for Azam Khan, whowas sidelined for the T20I series against New Zealand owing to an inju

thumb

Azam Khan ruled out

Azam Khan has been ruled out of the T20 series against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a right calf problem during the team's batting practice ahead of his first T20

thumb

Pakistan announce T20 squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan have announced a17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand startingfrom January 12 in Auckland. After the Test series againstAustralia, Pa

thumb

PCB removes Azam Khan's fine after Palestine flag display

The wicketkeeper-batsman was initially fined for breaching the clothing and equipment regulations on November 26, breaching Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct.Azam Khan has bee

thumb

Azam Khan fined by PCB for displaying Palestine’s flag

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan was fined 50% of his match fees for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat at the domestic T20 tournament in Karachi on Sunday.National cricketer

thumb

Azam Khan's blitzkrieg 54 crushes Jamaica Tallawahs by 81 runs to reach the final

Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Jamaica Tallawahs by a thumping 81 runs infront of their home crowd and reached the final of CPL 2023. Thanks largely to Azam Khan's outstanding 27-

thumb

Shadab and Azam Khan to join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in ILT20

Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in the second season of the DP World International League T20.Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will once again team up

thumb

Shaheen Shah Afridi joins Desert Vipers in ILT20

Pakistan pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi has signed a three-year contract with the Desert Vipers in the InternationalLeague T20 (ILT20) of the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will st

thumb

Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register thrilling victories in Global T20 Canada

The action-packed day 3 of thethird edition of Global T20 Canada left fans delighted with a double dose ofentertainment as Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register impressive

thumb

Azam Khan Signs for Guyana Amazon Warriors in $120,000 Deal in CPL 2023

Azam Khan is the highest-paid Pakistani cricketer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors on an attractive $120,000 contract.Azam Kh

thumb

Three Pakistan players to picked in CPL 2023 draft

Three Pakistani players were selected in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft, which took place on Friday, June 30th.Three Pakistani players, Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan and

thumb

Imad Wasim, Azam Khan to play for Indian franchise in MLC

The United States does not havemuch of a reputation in cricket. In women's cricket, they still managed to makeit to the World Cup, but in men’s cricket, they have yet to make a nam

