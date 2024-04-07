
Shane Bond

Shane Bond
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born7th Jun, 1975
Age49 years, 2 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1882204013560
Innings20408147070
Not Out722363320
Runs1682922132498830
High Score41318840100
Average12.9216.224.204.0013.4516.60
Strike Rate38.8876.04100.00103.22
100S000001
50S000002
6S490100
4S20192200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1882204013560
Innings 3280204000
overs 562715.577.3156.31150.31710.3
Runs 19223070543110950835478
wickets 871472551214225
bestinning 6/516/193/184/196/197/66
bestmatch 10/996/193/184/196/19
Average 22.0920.8821.7221.7423.7524.34
econ 3.414.287.007.084.413.20
Strike Rate 38.729.218.618.432.245.6
4W 770190
5W 5400512
10w 100001
News related "Shane Bond"
thumb

Sandeep Sharma to miss Rajasthan's next match against Gujarat

According to assistant coachShane Bond, the Rajasthan Royals will be without fast bowler Sandeep Sharma forWednesday's encounter against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. This follows

thumb

Shane Bond named Paarl Royals head coach

Shane Bond has been appointed asthe head coach of the South African franchise tournament SA20 team PaarlRoyals. Bond will be seen in Paarl's dugout next season. Bond has been repla

thumb

SA 20 2024: Paarl Royals name Shane Bond as head coach

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been appointed by Paarl Royals as head coach for the upcoming SA20 competition. He takes over the vacant position left by JP Duminy, w

thumb

Rajasthan Royals name Shane Bond as assistant and fast-bowling coach

Former New Zealand fast bowlerShane Bond has been hired as an assistant and fast bowling coach for theRajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. He takes over for Lasith Malinga, who moved on t

thumb

Shane Bond parts ways as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians

Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond will part ways with Mumbai Indians as bowling coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Wednesday, October 18. The forme

thumb

Shane Bond relives old days with Ishan Kishan

Former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond recalled his old days with Ishan Kishan during a YouTube show. Shane Bond said that he loves Ishan Kishan and c

thumb

Lasith Malinga to return to Mumbai Indians in IPL

Lasith Malinga is returning to MumbaiIndians in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he isnot returning as a cricketer but a pace bowling coach. The former

thumb

Gary Stead to stay as New Zealand head coach for two more years

On Tuesday (July 11), the NewZealand cricket board announced that Gary Stead will remain the national team'shead coach until the middle of 2025.In November of this year, afterthe O

thumb

Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will

thumb

The Shane Bond Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shane Bond is a former New Zealand cricketer known for his fiery, fast bowling. He was born on June 7, 1975 and hails from Christchurch in Canterbury, New Zealand.Shane Edward Bond

thumb

Bond to join New Zealand coaching group again

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been added to the coaching setup as the 'fourth coach' for theupcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and the three-match T20I series against India

thumb

MI bowling coach Shane Bond gives a warning to DC ahead of the clash

The upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is certainly going to be one heck of a contest as both teams will lock horns with each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium

