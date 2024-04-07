Shane Bond
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|7th Jun, 1975
|Age
|49 years, 2 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|82
|20
|40
|135
|60
|Innings
|20
|40
|8
|14
|70
|70
|Not Out
|7
|22
|3
|6
|33
|20
|Runs
|168
|292
|21
|32
|498
|830
|High Score
|41
|31
|8
|8
|40
|100
|Average
|12.92
|16.22
|4.20
|4.00
|13.45
|16.60
|Strike Rate
|38.88
|76.04
|100.00
|103.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|4
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|20
|19
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|82
|20
|40
|135
|60
|Innings
|32
|80
|20
|40
|0
|0
|overs
|562
|715.5
|77.3
|156.3
|1150.3
|1710.3
|Runs
|1922
|3070
|543
|1109
|5083
|5478
|wickets
|87
|147
|25
|51
|214
|225
|bestinning
|6/51
|6/19
|3/18
|4/19
|6/19
|7/66
|bestmatch
|10/99
|6/19
|3/18
|4/19
|6/19
|Average
|22.09
|20.88
|21.72
|21.74
|23.75
|24.34
|econ
|3.41
|4.28
|7.00
|7.08
|4.41
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|38.7
|29.2
|18.6
|18.4
|32.2
|45.6
|4W
|7
|7
|0
|1
|9
|0
|5W
|5
|4
|0
|0
|5
|12
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
