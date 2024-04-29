Naved-ul-Hasan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th Feb, 1978
|Age
|46 years, 5 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|74
|4
|126
|197
|156
|Innings
|15
|51
|2
|83
|148
|224
|Not Out
|3
|18
|1
|30
|40
|22
|Runs
|239
|524
|18
|1037
|2481
|4431
|High Score
|42
|33
|17
|95
|100
|139
|Average
|19.91
|15.87
|18.00
|19.56
|22.97
|21.93
|Strike Rate
|84.15
|84.51
|112.50
|128.81
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|12
|6S
|5
|16
|2
|48
|0
|0
|4S
|32
|38
|0
|73
|0
|0
