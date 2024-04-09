
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born11th Jun, 1986
Age38 years, 2 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches482920310338
Innings148774345
Not Out104341914
Runs10824271323444
High Score3410203473
Average27.006.006.3013.4514.32
Strike Rate78.26104.34115.3178.2040.54
100S00000
50S00001
6S321597
4S101172741
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 482920310338
Innings 45291999871
overs 389.2101.2722.5835.51225.3
Runs 2313789617247704360
wickets 8230241190117
bestinning 5/583/175/296/418/23
bestmatch 5/583/175/296/419/81
Average 28.2026.3025.6025.1037.26
econ 5.947.788.535.703.55
Strike Rate 28.420.217.926.362.8
4W 602123
5W 10143
10w 00000
News related "Mitchell McClenaghan"
thumb

Mustafizur can be the best death bowler again: McClenaghan

Bangladesh star pacer MustafizurRahman has been in great form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Inthe last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mustafizur took 2 wickets

thumb

Irfan-Moody in favor of playing both Mustafizur-Pathirana

Mustafizur Rahman is very effective in spin friendly conditions. However, the spin heaven famous Chepauk was arranged this time as a pace friendly wicket. Mitchell McClanaghan was

thumb

Mustafizur earn praises from Moody and Jaffer

Mustafizur Rahman stole all the limelight in the opening match of IPL. Taking 4 wickets at the cost of 29 runs gave the current champion Chennai Super Kings a great victory. The en

thumb

Mitchell McClenaghan names as MI Emirates bowling coach

Mitchell McClenaghan has playedIPL for Mumbai Indians for a long time. The former Kiwi pacer won the IPL fourtimes for Mumbai. McClenaghan has got a new responsibility this time. M

thumb

The Mitchell McClenaghan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mitchell John McClenaghan (born 11 June 1986) is a New Zealand cricketer who has limited caps for New Zealand. Domestically, he plays for Otago in New Zealand. McClenaghan is a med

thumb

McClenaghan hilarously trolls RCB after they were all out for 92

Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a terrible start to the second leg of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in A

thumb

''NZC will be issuing NOCs to the relevant players and it's up to them to decide''

The IPL has decided to stage despite the pandemic is not over yet. Meanwhile, New Zealand cricket is ready to give no-objection letters to cricketers for participating in the IPL d

thumb

McClenaghan gives sarcastic reply to a fan who asks him to pick between Rohit and Kane

The intriguing fixture had its moments and scores of fans couldn't hide their excitement and emotions on social media as they chipped in with tweets. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer M

thumb

Michael Vaughan in spotlight on social media after India's 92

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has been trending on social media following India's 92 runs at Seddon Park against New Zealand.India had a disastrous game against New Zealan

thumb

NZ recall McClenaghan, Anderson for Champions Trophy

New Zealand Cricket have recalled pacers Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne and allrounder Corey Anderson for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which takes place in June in Engl

thumb

Mumbai manages to pull victory against Daredevils

Kagiso Rabada fought it hard, for some while even closing things up for the Daredevils but unfortunately had to acknowledge the hard defeat of 14 runs at the end of the match.In a

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.