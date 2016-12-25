Jan Frylinck
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|6th Apr, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 4 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|28
|38
|65
|87
|45
|Innings
|24
|21
|38
|72
|76
|Not Out
|6
|9
|16
|16
|9
|Runs
|441
|241
|484
|1445
|1571
|High Score
|60
|44
|82
|126
|158
|Average
|24.50
|20.08
|22.00
|25.80
|23.44
|Strike Rate
|87.84
|103.87
|110.50
|86.21
|62.14
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50S
|3
|0
|1
|5
|11
|6S
|12
|4
|11
|36
|25
|4S
|23
|11
|28
|98
|195
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|28
|38
|65
|87
|45
|Innings
|27
|37
|62
|85
|68
|overs
|196.3
|127
|207
|628.5
|840
|Runs
|855
|840
|1502
|2946
|2658
|wickets
|34
|54
|78
|113
|97
|bestinning
|5/13
|6/24
|6/24
|5/13
|7/32
|bestmatch
|5/13
|6/24
|6/24
|5/13
|10/68
|Average
|25.14
|15.55
|19.25
|26.07
|27.40
|econ
|4.35
|6.61
|7.25
|4.68
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|34.6
|14.1
|15.9
|33.3
|51.9
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5W
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
