Imrul Kayes
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|2nd Feb, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 6 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|39
|78
|14
|163
|212
|132
|Innings
|76
|78
|13
|159
|211
|238
|Not Out
|2
|2
|0
|12
|9
|10
|Runs
|1797
|2434
|119
|3333
|6952
|7578
|High Score
|150
|144
|36
|82
|144
|204
|Average
|24.28
|32.02
|9.15
|22.67
|34.41
|33.23
|Strike Rate
|48.02
|71.10
|88.80
|117.02
|73.87
|100S
|3
|4
|0
|0
|12
|19
|50S
|4
|16
|0
|13
|44
|25
|6S
|11
|37
|3
|133
|135
|0
|4S
|240
|238
|14
|291
|686
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|39
|78
|14
|163
|212
|132
|Innings
|4
|0
|0
|3
|12
|26
|overs
|4
|0
|0
|5
|12.5
|54.5
|Runs
|12
|0
|0
|33
|88
|234
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|bestinning
|2/18
|1/0
|bestmatch
|2/18
|1/0
|Average
|44.00
|46.80
|econ
|3.00
|6.60
|6.85
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|38.5
|65.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
