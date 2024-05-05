Danni Wyatt Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|22nd Apr, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 5 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|105
|149
|Innings
|2
|91
|128
|Not Out
|0
|13
|12
|Runs
|98
|1841
|2527
|High Score
|54
|129
|124
|Average
|49.00
|23.60
|21.78
|Strike Rate
|71.53
|87.95
|126.66
|100S
|0
|2
|2
|50S
|1
|5
|12
|6S
|0
|26
|36
|4S
|12
|192
|305
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|105
|149
|Innings
|0
|32
|45
|overs
|0
|153
|126.3
|Runs
|0
|770
|715
|wickets
|0
|27
|46
|bestinning
|3/7
|4/11
|bestmatch
|3/7
|4/11
|Average
|28.51
|15.54
|econ
|5.03
|5.65
|Strike Rate
|34.0
|16.5
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
