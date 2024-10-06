
Afy Fletcher Career, Biography & More

Afy Fletcher
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born17th Mar, 1987
Age37 years, 6 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20I
Matches6671
Innings4732
Not Out1512
Runs316154
High Score3619
Average9.877.70
Strike Rate42.9980.62
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S2413
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 6671
Innings 5968
overs 450.3219.3
Runs 18341292
wickets 7957
bestinning 4/225/13
bestmatch 4/225/13
Average 23.2122.66
econ 4.075.88
Strike Rate 34.223.1
4W 11
5W 01
10w 00
News related "Afy Fletcher"
thumb

Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland

West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian

thumb

Sri Lanka to Host West Indies for Exciting Women's Cricket Series Ahead of T20 World Cup : SL Women vs WI Women

After the Sri Lankan womens team successfully Qualified to the Women's T20I World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka is set to welcome West Indies for an exhilarating cricket series comprising th

thumb

CWI removes Courtney Walsh as women's team head coach

Courtney Walsh has to pay forWest Indies' disappointing performance in the last T20 World Cup. Cricket WestIndies (CWI) is not signing a new contract with this legendary fast bowle

thumb

Salma gets place in Women's World Cup's best XI

Bangladesh women's cricket teamhave played ODI World Cup for the first time recently. Bangladesh caught everyone’seye also in their first-ever 50-over World Cup. Even Bangladesh al

thumb

Australia storm into World Cup final

Australia have thrashed West Indies by massive 157 runs in the first semi-final in Wellington to book a place in the Women's World Cup final for the ninth time, and will hunt for s

thumb

Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare

Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma

thumb

SA-WI Women's ODI series has been postponed and will begin on January 26th

All matches in South Africa are played in a bio-safe environment at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.The rescheduled limited-over series between South Africa Women and West In

thumb

Bangladesh Women seal historic World Cup berth

The 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe has been called off for Covid-19 which also finalises the remaining three qualifiers.Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies h

Latest News

