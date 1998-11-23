Ashen Bandara
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|23rd Nov, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|6
|59
|74
|32
|Innings
|5
|5
|48
|66
|45
|Not Out
|1
|1
|12
|10
|6
|Runs
|141
|97
|1138
|1833
|1675
|High Score
|55
|44
|101
|101
|113
|Average
|35.25
|24.25
|31.61
|32.73
|42.94
|Strike Rate
|64.97
|110.22
|122.49
|82.71
|54.24
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|50S
|2
|0
|0
|11
|8
|6S
|1
|5
|23
|22
|10
|4S
|9
|4
|88
|150
|166
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|6
|59
|74
|32
|Innings
|1
|1
|7
|23
|22
|overs
|1
|1
|10.1
|66.3
|70.4
|Runs
|8
|2
|87
|349
|296
|wickets
|0
|0
|4
|12
|6
|bestinning
|3/33
|4/17
|2/4
|bestmatch
|3/33
|4/17
|2/4
|Average
|21.75
|29.08
|49.33
|econ
|8.00
|2.00
|8.55
|5.24
|4.18
|Strike Rate
|15.2
|33.2
|70.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
