Ashen Bandara

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born23rd Nov, 1998
Age25 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches66597432
Innings55486645
Not Out1112106
Runs14197113818331675
High Score5544101101113
Average35.2524.2531.6132.7342.94
Strike Rate64.97110.22122.4982.7154.24
100S00114
50S200118
6S15232210
4S9488150166
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 66597432
Innings 1172322
overs 1110.166.370.4
Runs 8287349296
wickets 004126
bestinning 3/334/172/4
bestmatch 3/334/172/4
Average 21.7529.0849.33
econ 8.002.008.555.244.18
Strike Rate 15.233.270.6
4W 00010
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Ashen Bandara"
thumb

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches

The defeated Sri Lankan teamreturned home on Monday after the India tour. The two injured players-JeffreyVandersay and Ashen Bandara were seen on crutches. "They are better but the

thumb

Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings

In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf

thumb

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney

Sri Lanka cricketer DanushkaGunathilaka has been charged by police following an alleged sexual assault inSydney's eastern suburbs. He was arrested early Sunday morning from the tea

thumb

England, Sri Lanka, UAE make forced changed to their T20 World Cup squad

England pacer Reece Topley, SriLanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka and bowler Dushmantha Chameera, UAE’s ZawarFarid have all been ruled out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to injur

thumb

Chameera, Kumara back in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have named a 15-memberstrong squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Friday (September 16). They havekept most of the players from the squad for Asia Cup which brought th

thumb

Bhanuka Rajapaksa returns in Sri Lanka ODI squad

Sri Lanka have named 21-membersquad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia. BhanukaRajapaksa, who last played ODIs in September 2021, has returned to the squad. H

thumb

Sri Lanka add five more cricketers to WC squad

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasadded five more players to their World Cup squad on Friday (October 1) and willgo to UAE for the T20 World Cup with a total of 23 players in their squad.

thumb

Sri Lankan selectors persist with young players for England tour

Sri Lankan selectors are likely to persist with the same squad of players for the forthcoming England tour, meaning that the three senior players omitted for the Bangladesh tour, D

thumb

Bandara to miss third ODI, more changes likely in SL XI

Sri Lanka middle-order batter Ashen Bandara is likely the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur.The 22-year-old right-handed batter has a hamstring injury and the team p

thumb

West Indies whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0

West Indies have whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series beating the visiting side by 5 wickets in the third and last ODI at North Sound on Sunday (March 14).Losing the

