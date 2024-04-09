
Lakshan Sandakan

Lakshan Sandakan
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born10th Jun, 1991
Age33 years, 2 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Wrist Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches113120799177
Innings171972756107
Not Out674142226
Runs1176423724221046
High Score251610106264
Average10.635.337.665.5312.4112.91
Strike Rate42.7045.7160.5254.5457.9636.83
100S000000
50S000011
6S0000412
4S1942439114
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 113120799177
Innings 2030207587134
overs 343.524876.4266.2672.12065.4
Runs 12761539557197837847738
wickets 37272386108294
bestinning 5/954/524/234/185/397/70
bestmatch 7/1074/524/234/185/3910/134
Average 34.4857.0024.2123.0035.0326.31
econ 3.716.207.267.425.623.74
Strike Rate 55.755.120.018.537.342.1
4W 3113423
5W 2000213
10w 000001
