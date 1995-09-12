Sam Heazlett Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th Sep, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|51
|35
|41
|Innings
|1
|51
|35
|73
|Not Out
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Runs
|4
|898
|1448
|2058
|High Score
|4
|74
|107
|135
|Average
|4.00
|18.70
|42.58
|29.82
|Strike Rate
|36.36
|125.59
|97.37
|47.67
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|4
|50S
|0
|3
|12
|9
|6S
|0
|36
|42
|18
|4S
|0
|72
|151
|255
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|51
|35
|41
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|2
|overs
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Runs
|0
|15
|0
|5
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|15.00
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
